Congress & Courts

Rep. Jackson Fights to Defend Second Amendment Rights

thepampanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Today, Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) released the following statement:. “To ensure we provide for our national security, last week I supported a procedural step in the lengthy process of authorizing funding and setting policy for the entire U.S. Military by voting in favor of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Included in the large bill is a red flag provision that will undermine gun rights, which I am vehemently opposed to. I have made my frustration clear with my colleagues and have received assurances from House Republican Leadership that this unconstitutional provision will be removed during the next step of the process in Conference Committee.

www.thepampanews.com

