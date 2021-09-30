The Trans Septal Access Systems Market To Display Grandeur By Reaching US$ 638 Million Between 2019 to 2029

Virtual Reality (VR) is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment. Virtual reality (VR) is being used as a powerful diagnostic method to assist doctors and clinicians in making correct diagnoses. This is achieved in conjunction with other procedures, such as MRI/CT scans, which removes the need for any invasive techniques, allowing the patient to have a pain-free experience. Residents are being trained, surgeons are preparing upcoming operations, and patients are being educated using the virtual reality system. In the operating room, it also assists surgeons by directing them in three-dimensional space. Virtual reality in surgery has been around for a while and has gained a lot of traction in the medical field. Other applications include Physical Fitness and Therapy, Pain Management, dentistry etc. The rise in incidences of neurological disorders, increased demand for advanced diagnostic tools, and increased understanding of the advantages of virtual reality technology are the major factors driving the global virtual reality in healthcare industry.

