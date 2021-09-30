CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Definition of freedom shifts (letter)

Lancaster Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVariations on the phrase “your freedom to act ends where my nose begins” have been attributed to numerous individuals over the years, including Oliver Wendell Holmes. Today, we have seemingly changed the concept of freedom to mean: “I can do what I want, when I want, where I want, to whom I want and how I want! You better not try to stop me.“

lancasteronline.com

Tampa Bay Times

On COVID rules, selfishness is not freedom | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ position that parents should decide whether their children should wear masks or quarantine after COVID-19 exposure is just what you would expect from a non-scientist wanting to glean the votes of those who conflate “freedom” with selfishness. In my practice, I have had some patients with no medical knowledge telling me what tests or treatment they “need.” A physician following these requests/demands would be committing malpractice. It is reckless when “parents” burn masks, use profanity at school board meetings and demand politicians override scientific knowledge in some sort of partisan furor without any regard to the actual risk to their children and extended families. I’m sorry for the kids who have no say in the matter. And yes, I wear a mask all day long, to protect my patients, as well as encouraging vaccinations, for the same reason.
RELATIONSHIPS
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Not real freedom

“I feel your pain,” but I’m glad you don’t. My back surgery, scheduled for Sept. 20, was canceled because of politics. Our nation’s first president mandated vaccinations for smallpox. The data he based his decision on was people with smallpox tended to die. Had he “waited to see” if the vaccine was 100% safe, we might not have our country.
HEALTH
Westerly Sun

Letter: Misinformation definitely kills the mind and spirit

Those who embrace fear seem unable to address another’s point of view without direct, personal attacks. In his response (“COVID-19 misinformation is the enemy,” Sept. 23) to my recent letter (“S.A.F.E. (Save Americans From Everything,” Sept 17), Mr. Gerheim found it necessary to not only put words in my mouth, but continued on to inform readers what my thoughts are and what I am feeling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

Criticism of Opinion pages (letter)

Oh, how I miss the daily balance of perspectives. I know the Lancaster New Era was absorbed into the present-day LNP | LancasterOnline, but I believe that may only be true if LNP stands for Leftist News Perspective. I miss those 50-cent New Era and Lancaster Intelligencer Journal days, where...
LANCASTER, PA
Worthington Daily Globe

Letter: Uninvolved people lead to lost freedoms

I wake every morning in an America that is looking more and more like a Third World dictatorship than a Constitutional republic. How the hell did that happen?. We are dealing with issues that have been put in place over decades that have nibbled away at our freedoms, liberties and property rights. Program after program that taxpayers have been paying for to be made available to people that have been coerced into believing that they have a Constitutional right to someone else’s labor. In other words, people that do nothing to earn money provided by those that have worked and earned that money through the force of government. Politicians like to call it “compassionate” when it should be called “legalized theft”.
SOCIETY
INFORUM

Letter: To be against the Freedom to Vote Act is to side with the swamp

Voters hate the massive amount spent by a few ultra rich individuals and special interest groups that buy our elections. The powerful people who speak out against the Freedom to Vote Act are not patriots defending home rule when it comes to election laws. They are trying to make sure that monied interests are the only ones that have a voice in our democracy. The are making sure only people who agree with them have access to the ballot box. They are using false appeals to patriotism in order to destroy what is really great about America. They are demonizing those who are fighting for what the vast majority of Americans really want.
FARGO, ND
Lancaster Online

What is ‘scientific basis,’ anyway? (letter)

I heard an unbelievably absurd speech from Gov. Tom Wolf recently condemning the Texas abortion ban, which bans abortions around the time a baby’s heart starts to beat (six weeks). Wolf supports the right to kill an unwanted child, which is no surprise given his history of pro-choice advocacy. But...
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Money is not root of all evil (letter)

Money did not originate from a king’s decree. It evolved in response to human needs. In this respect it resembles language, which also evolved. Various tools were tried to facilitate economic exchange. Eventually the commodity gold became preferred for money. Money performs the same function in an economy that blood...
ECONOMY
Lancaster Online

Not everyone is fighting the enemy (letter)

In the past months, many of you have taken preventive measures and have been following and complying with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help slow the spread of this nemesis, COVID-19. You have been carrying the weight of others’ irresponsibility. You have had to watch your efforts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Zero rights to our private info (letter)

I am extremely upset and opposed to the state Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee’s most recent antics of sending a subpoena to the Pennsylvania Department of State to obtain information of every state voter registered as of last November. They are seeking our personal information, including driver’s license numbers and the last four digits of our Social Security number.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MassLive.com

Ignorance on COVID is not bliss (Letters)

It has recently been reported that deaths from COVID are substantially higher in districts that voted heavily for Donald Trump. Sometimes we read these things, shrug our shoulders, and say whatever. However, I recently had my own face-to-face experience with the ignorance and idiocy that passes for medical information, which apparently gets passed around more easily than the delta variant in red states. In a totally unsolicited, unprovoked, and friendly conversation, one person claimed that deaths from COVID were no worse than the flu. The claim was that total deaths in the United States in 2020 were no different than 2019, and that doctors were recharacterizing normal deaths from flu as COVID deaths. The conversation took place in South Carolina, the individual was from Florida, and she had “Trump is My President” proudly displayed on her cell phone. That is the denier trifecta.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Online

Golden rule should guide us (letter)

Once, the preeminent Rabbi Hillel said, essentially: “What is hateful to yourself, do not do to your fellow man. That is the whole Torah; the rest is just commentary. Go and study it.”. As we wrap up the Jewish high holidays, I have been reflecting upon this teaching, especially in...
RELIGION
The Staten Island Advance

When tragedy strikes, set politics aside (letter to the editor)

Not even two days since Ida destroyed the homes of many Staten Islanders, and Council Member Joe Borelli was at a fancy political fundraiser posing and taking pictures with Lauren Boebert. For those who have forgotten, Boebert is the congresswoman who claims she’s for law and order and yet pled guilty to unsafe driving after driving her car into a ditch in 2016, helped incite violence during the Jan. 6 insurrection that put officers in danger, and most recently tweeted in August that “The Taliban,” who harbored Osama Bin Laden, “are the only people building back better.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lancaster Online

Comparison to smoking in US (letter)

Remember the days when people smoked wherever they wanted? Tobacco companies knew secondhand smoke was harmful, but didn’t initially tell us. People smoked in bars, restaurants, stores, hospitals, churches and schools, and while riding in airplanes and on buses. To protect us, federal, state and municipal governments and businesses eventually...
NEW HOLLAND, PA
Lancaster Online

US Peace Corps is turning 60 (letter)

Sept. 22 is the 60th anniversary of the day President John F. Kennedy signed legislation creating the U.S. Peace Corps. I am proud to be among the more than 240,000 volunteers who have served. This anniversary is unlike any other. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the temporary suspension...
POLITICS
MassLive.com

Vote ‘yes’ to support Jones Library (Letters)

I am writing to support voting ‘Yes’ for the Jones Library project on Nov 2. The Jones is a central gathering point, a beloved cultural resource, and a force for upward mobility for low-income and immigrant residents of our town. But it is also a tired facility, too small and awkwardly designed to meet the needs of all its users, environmentally wasteful, and in need of approximately $15 million in repairs.
POLITICS
Lancaster Online

Disappointed in Elanco meeting (letter)

I went to a recent Eastern Lancaster County School District school board meeting, which I believe could be otherwise known as a superspreader event. Make no mistake, this was not a civil meeting to discuss the safety and well-being of our students or to support the administration and the board. This was an angry mob that I believe had a single-minded agenda of bullying and coercion, and, sadly, they succeeded.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MassLive.com

What happened to networking across the aisle? (Letters)

When the Republicans controlled both houses and the presidency there was no problem raising the debt limit multiple times or changing tax structure. Now that the Democrats want to raise the debt limit they are spewing that it will lead to inflation. Where was that concern during the past four years? And heaven forbid that the taxes on their rich friends and legislators be raised. Why should those who have multiple loopholes be made to pay their fair share? The majority of taxes come from the middle class and I’m getting fed up.
U.S. POLITICS
hudsonvalleyone.com

Letters to the editor (9/29/21)

Topics include: Join us to support women’s reproductive rights; Making a mistake about the Little Bear; Thanks for protecting trees; Support for local not-for-profits; and more . . . ➜ Subscribe to keep reading. Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo. See subscription options >. Already a subscriber?
ADVOCACY

