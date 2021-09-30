Definition of freedom shifts (letter)

It has recently been reported that deaths from COVID are substantially higher in districts that voted heavily for Donald Trump. Sometimes we read these things, shrug our shoulders, and say whatever. However, I recently had my own face-to-face experience with the ignorance and idiocy that passes for medical information, which apparently gets passed around more easily than the delta variant in red states. In a totally unsolicited, unprovoked, and friendly conversation, one person claimed that deaths from COVID were no worse than the flu. The claim was that total deaths in the United States in 2020 were no different than 2019, and that doctors were recharacterizing normal deaths from flu as COVID deaths. The conversation took place in South Carolina, the individual was from Florida, and she had “Trump is My President” proudly displayed on her cell phone. That is the denier trifecta.
