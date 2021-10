Severe flooding in a Thailand city has submerged several ancient temples as heavy tropical rains continued to pound parts of the southeast Asian country.Devastation caused by the worst flooding in a decade has affected more than 40 temples and nearly 15,700 households in Ayutthaya city as water entered 16 districts in the region, local reports showed.A historic Buddhist temple built in the 18th century in the city was inundated after a wall built to prevent flooding collapsed on Sunday.Four districts — Phak Hai, Sena, Bang Ban and Bang Sai — have been the worst battered due to flooding in...

