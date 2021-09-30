CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concerned about those on ballot (letter)

Cover picture for the articleIn my view, no one who took part in or was associated with the insurrection on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., should be allowed on the ballot in local elections. It is possible that they broke the law during the riot, which saw some people try to kill or harm individuals at the U.S. Capitol. I believe they are dangerous to the public and that we as citizens should stop this process before we find ourselves in a dire problem. People who broke the law should be arrested and pay a price.

Congresswoman needs to step up on environment (letter to the editor)

I wonder if Ms. Malliotakis, when not posing for photo ops or rubber-stamping attempted election fraud and armed attacks by would-be American Taliban against our nation’s Capitol and laws, has noticed that hundred-year floods are now frequent, part of a greater number of increasingly violent storms here and across the country. Has she observed coastal flooding on the Island, or that the Louisiana bayou is dissolving, that the West is drought-stricken and burning, further affecting air quality across the country, even noticeable here?
Worried about stalled negotiations (letter)

I am becoming very concerned about the legislative nonsense going on in Washington, D.C. An infrastructure bill tied to the “Build Back Better” legislation seems to me to be a poor legislative choice. Democrats are insistent that both pieces of legislation pass — or neither will pass. Republicans are adamant...
Letter to the Editor (Sept. 23)

On Aug. 5, 2021, a letter to the editor from Victoria Gantzer advocated for making Washington, D.C., the 51st state. It was titled, “It’s time for representation.”. Ignoring for the moment why a certain political party is pushing this agenda, Ms. Gantzer advanced several erroneous assertions, grossly misleading the portion of your readership that does not check the veracity of statements.
Separation of church and state is vital to our democracy; Right to have concerns about HCPO | Letters

Editor’s note: The following letter responds to “Column descended into attack on religion” (Sept. 17) by letter writer Eric Dixon, Esq. of North Bergen. It’s ironic that Mr. Dixon, as self-appointed Defender of the Faith(s), engages in interpretation, speculation, mind reading and innuendo instead of actually addressing the content and specific point made by Jersey Journal columnist Joan Quigley in “Religion plays too big a role in determining how people vote” (Sept. 14).
Letter from the Editor: Did you hear that wild story about political redistricting? (Hint: Neither did we)

Asteroids and glaciers each have the power to radically alter the landscape. But only one gets a blockbuster movie starring Bruce Willis. That carries over to journalism and news reporting: We cover lots of dramatic breaking news stories and topics that readily capture your attention. We also cover protracted, process-oriented stories that are – to be charitable – dry or complex. In many cases, the latter have more long-term impact.
GOP should do something useful (letter)

When will it stop? I am so tired of picking up my newspaper and reading about one more pathetic attempt by the GOP to seemingly try to overturn or undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Wake up. Your golden boy lost! Period!. That being said, I will give you...
Calling all seniors and those with disabilities | Letter

As a current member of The Mullis Center Operations Committee, I want to encourage all San Juan Islanders age 60 and older, and those with a disability of any age, to vote in our upcoming SJ District Committee elections. Vote for those nominees you think will best serve the interests of our older and disabled. citizens.
Biden tells GOP to 'get out of the way' on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged Republican senators to “get out of the way” and let Democrats suspend the nation’s debt limit, hoping to keep the U.S. government from bumping dangerously close to a credit default as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to lend his party’s help.
Clip of ‘furious’ Pelosi at congressional ball game goes viral as Biden agenda hangs in the balance

The pressure of the partisan standoffs within the Democrats over key pieces of legislative agenda was visible at an annual baseball game on Wednesday as a clip of a Nancy Pelosi, who seemed to be working through the game, went viral.Seated in the front row at National Stadium, the House speaker was caught on cameras in a seemingly intense telephone conversation during the annual charity game played by members of Congress and traditionally attended by staff of both parties.Republicans beat the Democrats 13-12, in the annual baseball contest which typically raises over $1mn in charity. The bipartisan traditions that...
Supreme Court taking aim at lawless Biden

Joe Biden has persistently and purposely reversed effective border policies implemented by former President Trump to pursue a radical, open border, pro-amnesty agenda. Thankfully for families and communities, the rule of law is standing in his way. Last month, the Supreme Court delivered a stinging blow to Joe Biden’s agenda...
