Concerned about those on ballot (letter)

In my view, no one who took part in or was associated with the insurrection on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., should be allowed on the ballot in local elections. It is possible that they broke the law during the riot, which saw some people try to kill or harm individuals at the U.S. Capitol. I believe they are dangerous to the public and that we as citizens should stop this process before we find ourselves in a dire problem. People who broke the law should be arrested and pay a price.