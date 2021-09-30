CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador's bitcoin 'experiment' leaves digital poor on the sidelines

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the nation makes history by adopting bitcoin, Salvadorans who do not have smartphones and digital literacy skills are struggling to understand the change. SAN SALVADOR/BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Bertila Garcia has set up her snack stall on the same corner in El Salvador's capital for four decades - never accepting anything other than cash as payment. Even as her country makes history by adopting bitcoin, she has no plans to change.

