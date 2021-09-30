CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian shares skid after S&P 500 logs 1st monthly drop of '21

By ELAINE KURTENBACH AP Business Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian markets tumbled Friday on the tail of Wall Street’s worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. Tokyo skidded 2% and Australia’s benchmark sank 2.3%. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

