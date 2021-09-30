STOLEN TRAILER
Newtown Borough, PA ~ The Newtown Borough Police Department is investigating a theft of a trailer that occurred between September 26, 2021 and September 29, 2021. Owner reported the trailer was parked in the 500 block of South State Street. Trailer is described as a blue 20ft Pace Aire enclosed trailer with an aerodynamic sloping front. Picture provide is not the exact trailer stolen from Newtown Borough. Help us identify the actor involved and locate the trailer.bucks.crimewatchpa.com
