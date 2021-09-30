CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy launches 3.3 GW renewables tender

By Emiliano Bellini
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has launched the seventh round of a tender scheme for large scale renewables. Through the procurement exercise, the agency wants to allocate 3,312 MW of wind and solar capacity. This includes all the capacity that was not assigned in all the, under-subscribed previous six rounds, a figure which the GSE said, including other tenders for smaller or other kinds of renewable energy facilities, has reached 2,485 MW.

