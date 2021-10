The average price of polysilicon rose by 11% last week to CNY 238.4 ($36.98)/kg. The main reason for the price increase was a 100% jump in silicon costs, due to stalling production caused by power shortages that affected China last week. According to the China Silicon Association, two of the total 12 major polysilicon manufacturers are experiencing annual overhauls and won’t return to normal production until late October. The total output of China’s polysilicon in September was 42,800 metric tons, up slightly from August. In October, polysilicon output will not surpass the figures of the last two months and prices are expected to continue to rise, the association said.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO