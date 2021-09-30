Staff Predictions: Ole Miss falls short in Tuscaloosa

Can the Kiffin-Corral combination pull off Bryant-Denny magic like the Rebels did in 2015? AP | File

Ole Miss at Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban would never admit to looking ahead or placing more emphasis on one upcoming game than another.

That would be counterproductive, he would say.

I have suspicions, though.

I think Saban has been looking forward to this week for a year.

Matt Corral has a chance for one of those Heisman moments this week

He was embarrassed when Ole Miss put up 647 yards – 268 rushing yards – and 48 points against his Alabama defense last year.

The Rebels still managed to lose by two touchdowns – 63-48 – but they were driving for yet another tie in the middle of the fourth quarter.

That was something this series hadn’t seen since 2016, and Saban was clearly uncomfortable in the postgame session when he accused Lane Kiffin and his staff of stealing Alabama’s defensive signals.

Allow me to chase a rabbit here. If someone’s stealing your signals that’s on you. There’s no rule against it. Get better signals.

Kiffin laughed at the accusation and referenced his tempo offense saying he and his staff are trying to snap the ball quickly and don’t have time for signal-stealing.

I’m surprised that hasn’t been more of a topic this week. It was entertaining in the aftermath a year ago.

This season there will again be entertaining football in this game.

Matt Corral and the Rebels have been as explosive as was thought in the preseason.

They also haven’t faced a defense like Alabama’s yet.

It is, however, a defense with flaws, at least enough flaws for Florida to rush for 246 yards.

Nobody else has surpassed 100 rushing yards against the Tide, but there hasn’t been another Ole Miss-like offense on the early schedule, not even Miami, which is currently the No. 10 rushing team in the ACC.

It’s that figure that fuels hope for Ole Miss fans.

That and Matt Corral, the Rebels’ quarterback, who was elevated to Heisman Trophy favorite after accounting for seven touchdowns against Tulane two weeks ago.

Saban has no doubt spent a lot of timing scheming against Corral, but Kiffin has had scheming time too.

Pre-snap movement and misdirection will scheme open some running lanes for the Rebels, and that will create RPO opportunities for Corral in the passing game.

Ole Miss, which leads the nation in total offense, will move the ball and score but at a somewhat lesser level than last year’s video-game like numbers.

Had the Rebels had a pulse on defense they’d have won last year’s game.

This year they’ve got a pulse.

This will also be their biggest test.

The new 3-2-6 defense has done some good things with those extra defensive backs on the field. The Rebels have been able to close down to the line of scrimmage quickly and have tackled well.

Ole Miss had a year to get ready for Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham and made him look like Howard Cunningham.

They’ve had two weeks to get ready for Alabama, but will the 3-6-2 hold up?

Maybe Kiffin, motivated to become the first former Saban assistant to beat the master, cooked up something special last week.

Is this the John Rhys Plumlee breakout game we’ve yet to see?

For the last year Ole Miss fans have talked about how special their team might be if it had any kind of a defense. We may be about to find out.

Or we may see Saban’s record against his former assistants move to 24-0.

Prediction: Alabama 33, Ole Miss 32

The Beat Guys: Katz, Alabama; Krajisnik, Alabama.

Mississippi State at Texas A&M

The Aggies’ quarterback change makes them vulnerable.

However, this isn’t the first rodeo for A&M coach Jimbo Fisher as former A&M and MSU coach Jackie Sherrill used to say.

For that reason I expect A&M backup QB turned starter Zach Calzada to be better this week, not All-America better but better.

Fate intervened and Texas A&M looks vulnerable as Mississippi State needs a pick-me-up

When Mississippi State players are saying “He holds the ball, and that gives us an opportunity to make plays,” the scouting report is out on Calzada.

This is an easy fix for Fisher.

Look for the Aggies to work to get the ball out of Calzada’s hands with more short passing a la MSU.

That may or may not be successful.

Offense against Power Five teams has been a struggle for the Aggies since starting QB Haynes King was hurt early in the first quarter at Colorado in Week 2.

Another problem for the Aggies is it’s not like they’ve been able to lean on a strong ground game. They rushed for just 98 yards against Colorado, 121 against Arkansas.

Some will have A&M on upset alert in this game. They should. MSU’s defense will give the Bulldogs a chance.

It was disturbing to see the big plays return against the Bulldogs last week in LSU’s 28-25 win. They seemed to have distanced themselves from the big plays they gave up in Week 1 against La. Tech.

After a reawakening on that topic and playing against an offense on wobbly footing the Bulldogs’ defense, solid in most other areas, will do better in limiting big plays.

MSU coach Mike Leach is no stranger to raucous Kyle Field having gone 7-4 overall against the Aggies while at Texas Tech.

Leach’s second MSU team is struggling with consistency on offense particularly in the Red Zone.

He says confidence, or the lack thereof, is part of the problem, and that confidence is a choice.

‘We’ve gotta finish drives’: Leach credits youth to Mississippi State’s lack of confidence, focus

I can buy into the choice part to a degree, but decisions like that are often influenced by by other factors in the immediate surroundings.

If the Bulldogs could get across the goalline another time or two maybe they could find that confidence.

I’m not sure Kyle Field is the place to find it.

An insider at A&M tells me this one will be close. I agree.

Prediction: Texas A&M 29, MSU 28

The Beat Guys: Katz, A&M; Krajisnik, A&M.

Recipe of the Week

Citrus Sweet Potatoes

The Contents: Six sweet potatoes, sugar, salt, lemon or orange juice, 1 stick of butter, cinnamon.

The Process: Peel and cut potatoes, place in shallow baking pan. Toss with sugar, salt and cinnamon. Add some juice. Place pats of butter along the top. Bake at 400 for an hour, basting with more juice every 15 minutes.

I’d love to give you some measurements, but this is my dad’s recipe, and he rarely cooked with measurements.

This is a great comfort food side dish.

