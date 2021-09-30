CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA 2K League partners with DUX Gaming to expand into Mexico

Cover picture for the articleNBA 2K League’s 24th team to join competition in spring 2022. Gen.G’s Shanghai franchise became league’s first expansion team in 2020. NBA 2K League and DUX to tap into Mexico’s gaming community through localised content and grassroots events. The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) NBA 2K League esports competition is expanding...

The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan’s off-the-court life was a big topic of discussion for sports fans during the legendary NBA star’s playing days. At his peak, the Chicago Bulls star was arguably the most-popular athlete in the world. Everyone wanted to know everything about the six-time NBA Finals champion. The legendary NBA star...
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving posts yet another cryptic message amid COVID-19 vaccine brouhaha

Another day, another non-vaccination for Kyrie Irving. The Brooklyn Nets star has become the unofficial poster boy for NBA superstars who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite repeated pleas from peers and league officials. While Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins finally relented recently, Irving continues to stand by...
The Spun

Michael Beasley Reportedly Signs With New Professional Basketball Team

Former No. 2 overall pick Michael Beasley hasn’t played in an NBA game in over two years, but he will get another opportunity to suit up professionally with a new team in 2021. Beasley, 32, reportedly signed with Puerto Rican club Cangrejeros de Santurce of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional, the...
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How 'NBA 2K' Solidified Itself as a Mainstay in Basketball Culture

NBA 2K has become an influence and integral part of basketball culture — in addition to being inspired by the sport — and has come to almost perfectly reflect the current blend of the digital and physical worlds of gaming in 2021. 2K is popular among enthusiasts and gamers in general, as well as the players who are featured in the game themselves. Much like the game of basketball, the title has become a massive international hit, which has led to global basketball stars like reigning NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, to grace the game’s covers with much fanfare. NBA 2K‘s wide appeal and mainstream acceptance can be contributed to its fitting emulation of basketball culture in the game beyond basketball, like having in-game sneaker releases and soundtracks curated by artists like Travis Scott and Pharrell. In our latest episode of Behind the HYPE, we explore this intersection of sport with culture and NBA 2K‘s role in the mashup.
realsport101.com

Is NBA 2K22 on Xbox Game Pass?

See if the latest basketball game has made it there yet. NBA 2K22 has been out for just over a week, and it's been a big step forward on next gen consoles, leading many to wonder if the title has hit Xbox Game Pass. With NBA 2K21 previously being on...
Benzinga

Dapper Labs Expands NBA Top Shot Experience To The Soccer World

Dapper Labs just brought the NBA Top Shot experience to the soccer world with its latest partnership. What Happened: According to a Wednesday announcement, Dapper Labs partnered with soccer league LaLiga to feature clubs such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona from more than 10 seasons of play. As part of the partnership, the firm will be the league's exclusive video non-fungible token (NFT) platform.
Rolling Stone

The NBA’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Trying to Push Around the League—And It’s Working

One by one, the basketball players — non-vaccinated star here, fully-inoculated veteran on mute down there, a full-on anti-vaxxer front-and-center — logged into the video conference. The annual summer meeting of the powerful NBA union had gone virtual again on August 7, and high on the agenda for the season ahead was a proposed mandate from the league office that 100 percent of players get vaccinated against Covid-19. One response echoed from squares across the screen, according to players and an executive on the call: “Non-starter. Non-starter.” The NBA had relied on science above all to lead the sports world through the...
