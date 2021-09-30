NBA 2K League partners with DUX Gaming to expand into Mexico

NBA 2K has become an influence and integral part of basketball culture — in addition to being inspired by the sport — and has come to almost perfectly reflect the current blend of the digital and physical worlds of gaming in 2021. 2K is popular among enthusiasts and gamers in general, as well as the players who are featured in the game themselves. Much like the game of basketball, the title has become a massive international hit, which has led to global basketball stars like reigning NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic, to grace the game’s covers with much fanfare. NBA 2K‘s wide appeal and mainstream acceptance can be contributed to its fitting emulation of basketball culture in the game beyond basketball, like having in-game sneaker releases and soundtracks curated by artists like Travis Scott and Pharrell. In our latest episode of Behind the HYPE, we explore this intersection of sport with culture and NBA 2K‘s role in the mashup.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO