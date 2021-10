Every game is important for the rest of the regular season for the Blue Jays, but Wednesday’s series finale with the Rays has some additional meaning. Obviously it’ll be important for the Blue Jays to keep the pressure on the New York Yankees, who are a half game back of the Jays for the second Wild Card spot, and that’s priority number one. They also have to keep an eye on the Oakland A’s, who aren’t yet out of the race for a playoff spot, and catching the Red Sox for the first Wild Card spot is still very much on the table.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO