This Santorini hotel, with the most photographed sunset scene in the world, was made for romantic honeymooners

As the adage goes in hospitality, the slickest establishments operate like swans – superficially gliding along smoothly and effortlessly, while just out of shot, they’re paddling like crazy. Back of the house – aka BOH as it’s called in the trade – is also where some of the especially fascinating eco magic happens too. Get a glimpse at less-than-glamorous topics of water or waste management and the grunt work that goes into being greener. Here’s a heads-up on the heroes inviting us to see what they’re up, and who therefore really know first-hand what goes into being a kinder, cleaner, more considerate business. Who knew a poke around utility facilities could be so exhilarating or enlightening?

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO