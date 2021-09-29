CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

This Santorini hotel, with the most photographed sunset scene in the world, was made for romantic honeymooners

By Charlie Teather
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you're a blissfully happy, newly-engaged couple who are thoroughly enjoying getting stuck into the wedding planning side of things, or you're a slightly bitter, exhausted pair who just want to get the job done after endless pandemic-induced cancellations, chances are that those of you with a wedding anywhere relatively near in your future have put at least some thought to the honeymoon. If for nothing more than a break from seating plans and napkin shades…

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Beautiful Bridges in the World

Bridges, used since Neolithic times, are pragmatic structures that are often purely utilitarian — stone, concrete, or steel and brutal — the cheapest way to allow passage over a chasm or body of water. Since the earliest bridges were built — likely of fallen logs and rocks — the combination of advancing technology and growing […]
SPAIN
KHBS

The Crescent is the "world's most haunted" hotel

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs is Northwest Arkansas' most famous haunted site. Towering over the town of Eureka Springs, the Crescent Hotel has long been one of Northwest Arkansas' best-known pieces of architecture. Built in 1886, the Crescent has become a popular site for weddings.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Character RV Wrapped for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”, 50th Characters Visiting Resort Hotels This Week

The “caravanning ’round the world” RV at Walt Disney World has debuted a new look for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration”. This RV carries classic Disney characters to and from Walt Disney World Resort hotels for surprise, physically-distanced appearances. The van now has an EARidescent look featuring the 50th anniversary...
TRAVEL
countryliving.com

The 24 Most Haunted Hotels in America

It’s officially fall, y’all! And if Halloween is your favorite part of the season, what better way to celebrate—and get away from it all—than by checking into a haunted hotel? All across America, there are plenty of historic hotels, inns, and B&Bs that boast a ghoulish past—and they’ve opened their doors to take you along for the ride.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santorini#Luxury Hotel#Sunset#Honeymoon#In The World#Greek
disneyfoodblog.com

A New Luxury Hotel is In the Works Near Disney World

It can feel like there are countless options when choosing your overnight accommodations for your Disney World vacation. You can stay on Disney World property at one of their dozens of resort hotels, or you can stay off property at a hotel or a vacation rental! Orlando is, after all, one of the top vacation destinations in the country, catering to all sorts of tourists with different budgets and preferences!
ORLANDO, FL
lonelyplanet.com

Santorini's most breathtaking beaches

Few are not awed by Santorini’s breathtaking beauty, its ring of dramatically colored cliffs around the vast, ancient caldera. But looks aside, it’s the beaches that fill your days, and rightfully so. Whether you want to party, relax, sunbathe, swim, enjoy a seaside meal, escape into solitude or simply shed your clothes, the island has a beach for you.
WORLD
vegnews.com

Santorini’s First Vegan Boutique Hotel Is Now Open

Vegan boutique hotel MOD Santorini has opened on the Greek island of Santorini. The family-owned hotel—originally built in the late 1970s—had been shut down for more than a decade before the owners passed it on to their son, Anargyros (Argiris) Fousteris. He and his partner, Christina Boutrou, are transforming the space into a fully renovated, adults-only vegan hotel.
INDUSTRY
theculturetrip.com

The Most Romantic Spots to Book in Barbados

The first word that comes to mind when we think of Barbados is romance. From adults-only resorts where you can watch the sun set to beachside hotels made for dining beneath the stars, these are the most romantic places to stay in Barbados – bookable with Culture Trip. Romance is...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
theluxurytravelexpert.com

Review: Andronis Arcadia Hotel (Santorini, Greece)

Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Last July, I enjoyed a terrific holiday on the Greek islands of Santorini, Mykonos, and Ios (Cyclades). You can read my trip reports here:. Review: Lufthansa A320neo Business Class from Frankfurt to Mykonos. Review: Aeonic Suites & Spa, Mykonos. Review: Myconian...
LIFESTYLE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Dhigali is the glorious desert-island hotel we're heading to now the Maldives is off the red list

After the year and a half we’ve had; the bad news, the Covid, the being stuck in our kitchens staring at the same four walls, with weddings - and therefore honeymoons - cancelled, the thought of a trip to the Maldives, which has been on the red list for months, has felt like an impossible dream, a distant wish of pale blue skies, and transparent turquoise waters teaming with brightly coloured fish with their spots and leopard print scales, powder-white sands with baby crabs scuttling across them in their cute makeshift shell houses. And now we’re out out and it’s no longer on the red list, the dream can finally be a reality.
WORLD
InsideHook

These Are the Most Affordable 5-Star Hotels on Every Continent

“Five-star” and “affordable” are, as a general rule of thumb, mutually exclusive terms. Rather, when you think about staying at a five-star resort or hotel, you typically think of opulent accommodations, fine dining, premium facilities, top-notch service and, invariably, an exorbitant bill to match. But as fate would have it, there are actually more than a handful of notable exceptions to that rule.
LIFESTYLE
glamourmagazine.co.uk

These are the best Paris hotels to book if you dream of living a true Parisian lifestyle

It seems as though everyone is in Paris at the moment and with good reason: Fashion Week. Beyond that though, the City of Love (as it’s so commonly coined) is a great place to escape to for a week of annual leave. If you’re into your art and history, fashion, or the Parisienne lifestyle in general, you’ll certainly enjoy a break to the French capital.
BEAUTY & FASHION
mspmag.com

7 Hotels for a Romantic Escape

Embrace your Northwoods side at Grand View’s stately log lodge, boutique hotel, or quaint cabins on Gull Lake. The resort offers a blend of quintessential lake getaway, golf outing, and spa retreat. Did we mention it has the largest outdoor hot tub in the state? Dip your toes, kiddos. grandviewlodge.com.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cntraveller.com

8 amazing behind-the-scenes eco-hotel tours

As the adage goes in hospitality, the slickest establishments operate like swans – superficially gliding along smoothly and effortlessly, while just out of shot, they’re paddling like crazy. Back of the house – aka BOH as it’s called in the trade – is also where some of the especially fascinating eco magic happens too. Get a glimpse at less-than-glamorous topics of water or waste management and the grunt work that goes into being greener. Here’s a heads-up on the heroes inviting us to see what they’re up, and who therefore really know first-hand what goes into being a kinder, cleaner, more considerate business. Who knew a poke around utility facilities could be so exhilarating or enlightening?
LIFESTYLE
fashionweekdaily.com

Emanuele D’Angelo is the Most Interesting Travel Photographer You’ve Never Heard Of

Emanuele D’Angelo is the Italian photographer who originally made a name for himself photographing celebrities and A-list events. However, D’Angelo’s true passion, and talent, lies with travel photography. D’Angelo has a deep love for discovering new places and photographing the landscapes, cityscapes, and people that give a location its unique character; D’Angelo has photographed all over the world from Asia to the United States to Deserts in the Middle East to Tropical places south of the border. D’Angelo is also particularly passionate about helping preserve & save the environment and our oceans as well as incorporating the newest technology to best capture the essence of any city, town, or landscape he visits.
PHOTOGRAPHY
allears.net

PHOTOS: You Can Get a DOLE WHIP CUPCAKE in Disney World!

We’re at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary!. The resort opened with the Magic Kingdom 50 years ago and it recently received some MAJOR updates with brand new Moana-themed rooms and an updated Monorail station. And, while there’s a lot to explore inside (like a new 50th-anniversary merchandise display), we’re headed inside to check out the new treats that just arrived for the celebration!
LIFESTYLE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These are the Cheapest 5-Star Hotels in the World

A five-star hotel experience is both elevated and luxurious, but doesn’t have to be necessarily expensive. Financial insights blog Top Dollar identified the cheapest five-star hotels in every country based on the price of a one-night stay for two people in July 2021at the poshest hotels listed on Hotels.com. Check...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy