Nothing ‘Bundt’ Faith: Texas Couple Follows Dream of Opening Bakery

BOARDMAN, Ohio — A new, sweet spot was celebrated yesterday, bringing out neighbors and members of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning for Nothing Bundt Cakes, 813 Boardman-Poland Road. Those gathered welcomed owners Cecilia and Ron Bolar, formerly of Texas, to the Mahoning Valley. Ron was unable to attend the event, but stepping in was daughter Nicole, who flew in from Austin to help with the ceremony.