CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Nothing ‘Bundt’ Faith: Texas Couple Follows Dream of Opening Bakery

By Ashley Fox
businessjournaldaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN, Ohio — A new, sweet spot was celebrated yesterday, bringing out neighbors and members of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber. A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday morning for Nothing Bundt Cakes, 813 Boardman-Poland Road. Those gathered welcomed owners Cecilia and Ron Bolar, formerly of Texas, to the Mahoning Valley. Ron was unable to attend the event, but stepping in was daughter Nicole, who flew in from Austin to help with the ceremony.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Strongsville, OH
Boardman, OH
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Youngstown, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Boardman, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Austin, TX
City
Cleveland, TX
Local
Texas Society
Youngstown, OH
Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Youngstown, OH
Society
City
Canton, OH
Boardman, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Canton, TX
Boardman, OH
Food & Drinks
City
Fairlawn, OH
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakeries#Bakery#Faith#Food Drink#Warren Regional Chamber#Nothing Bundt Cakes#Boardman Poland Road#Mccoy

Comments / 0

Community Policy