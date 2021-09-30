CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Restaurant goes all out to feed evacuees despite pandemic

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElia Bitar got a call from the Salvation Army of New Jersey on the evening of Aug. 27, asking for help feeding Afghan refugees due to arrive the next day. Without introducing himself, an organizer from the Salvation Army jumped right to the point and asked, “What's the most amount of food you could produce in the shortest amount of time?” Bitar, whose family owns Norma’s Eastern Mediterranean Restaurant, recalled.

