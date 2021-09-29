CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Alleged Deceit Behind Ozy Media's Public Meltdown

NPR
 7 days ago

The digital media company Ozy is having a meltdown right in public view. A New York Times expose found Ozy engaged in deceit toward investors and alleged the outlet lied about its performance. Ozy's co-founder and CEO, Carlos Watson, has called the New York Times article a hit job. And this is close to home because Watson sits on NPR's board of directors. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik is here to sort through this.

www.npr.org

MetalSucks

Ozy Media and Sharon Osbourne are Feuding

The rapid fall of disgraced media company Ozy has been quite something to watch. Any ordinary observer would find the trainwreck-like story fascinating, with fraud, deception and swindling on the highest level. But it’s been especially scintillating for those of us directly involved with the media. What’s more, there’s a...
CELEBRITIES
cheddar.com

The Rise and Fall of Ozy Media

In the last few days, Ozy Media has been in the headlines for its alleged shady practices and toxic work environment. The company was launched back in 2013 by Carlos Watson, a former cable-news commentator and host. Ozy Media is known for producing podcasts, television series, and events. But things quickly fell apart for the company after a New York Times column raised questions about the media organization's claims of millions of viewers and readers, while also pointing out a potential case of securities fraud. Jeff Wise, writer for New York Magazine joined us to talk about the fallout.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Investor sues Ozy Media for fraud over founder's fake call

(Reuters) - An investment fund sued Ozy Media Inc on Monday accusing the embattled digital media company and its co-founder of fraud after it was revealed that he impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with then-prospective investor Goldman Sachs. LifeLine Legacy Holdings LLC's lawsuit in federal court in San...
SAN JOSE, CA
Washington Post

Ozy Media’s audience was mostly a mirage. Even in scandal, founder Carlos Watson is looking for opportunity.

On Monday morning, Carlos Watson scored one of the most valuable interview slots on American television: a segment on NBC’s “Today.”. The timing suggested that the CEO and co-founder of Ozy Media might offer something of an explanation for the implosion of his company just days before. Watson had told employees Friday that the company that breathlessly promised to deliver “the New and the Next,” was closing its doors, amid reports that Ozy had inflated its readership numbers and misrepresented itself to potential investors.
BUSINESS
NPR

Ex-Facebook employee Frances Haugen testifies before Senate panel

How could action by Congress bring changes to Facebook? Former employee Frances Haugen told her story before a Senate committee yesterday. As we've heard all week, she left the company with documents showing Facebook's internal concerns about their products. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) FRANCES HAUGEN: The choices being made inside...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Ozy Media Is Not Shutting Down After All, CEO Carlos Watson Says

The board of Ozy Media, the media and entertainment company accused of deceiving investors and advertisers, has had a change of heart and will not be shutting its doors, CEO Carlos Watson said Monday. “We are going to open for business,” Watson said in an appearance on NBC News’ “Today” show. “This is our Lazarus moment, if you will.” The about-face comes after New York-based Ozy announced Friday, Oct. 1, that it would wind down the business, following a series of damaging reports about the company falsifying audience metrics and the revelation that its COO impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Carlos Watson's Net Worth Might Be Enough to Save Ozy Media

Ozy Media investors and advertisers rushed to jump ship last week from the scandal-ridden company. However, CEO and co-founder Carlos Watson said that he will keep Ozy Media afloat. With Watson’s net worth estimated in the millions, he might need that money to keep the ship sailing. Article continues below...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Ozy Media Says It Plans to Relaunch

Ozy Media said it wouldn’t shut down after all, days after its board said the embattled digital-media startup was ceasing operations amid growing questions over the company’s business practices. Ozy Media Chief Executive Carlos Watson said on NBC’s “Today” show Monday morning that the company would resume operations, calling it...
BUSINESS
defector.com

Ozy Media Is A Monumental Bummer

You might have heard of a media company called Ozy. Launched in September 2013 by CEO Carlos Watson and COO Samir Rao, Ozy produced a variety of articles, podcasts, television shows and events. The focus of Ozy, at least officially, was on reporting about “what’s next.” The real outward focus of the company, at least in the last year or so, was mainly about promoting a talk show not just hosted by the CEO but named after him, too. Anyway, none of that is why you might have heard of it.
BUSINESS
knkx.org

Ozy shuts down after accusations of deceit, as high-profile backers peel away

The digital media company Ozy has shut down after being buffeted by accusations that it deceptively promoted both itself and its charismatic CEO and co-founder, Carlos Watson. The Ozy board — no longer led by billionaire Marc Lasry, who resigned as chairman earlier in the week — issued a statement late Friday marking the move.
BUSINESS
