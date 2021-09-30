Barclaycard rolls out multicurrency payment service for businesses

Where the Dutch mortgage market is growing steadily and there are few major shifts, there is plenty of movement in the international market. The return on mortgages is good compared to other forms of lending and banking products. For example, it prompted Bunq to offer Venn Hypotheken. In neighbouring countries, the mortgage market is shifting considerably. New banks are growing rapidly, working completely digitally, and investing heavily in superior customer interaction. Growth figures such as that of the British OakNorth with a consolidated growth rate of 622% since 2015 are his practice. In the Netherlands, driven by investors, we saw a whole new number of new mortgage labels. These often operate under the wings of a service provider or big sister. The Netherlands lacks digital newcomers such as OakNorth. The Dutch mortgage market has all the ingredients to provide and manage fully digital mortgages. What could the Dutch market look like in 2025?

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO