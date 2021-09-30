CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barclaycard rolls out multicurrency payment service for businesses

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarclaycard is rolling out a product that enables businesses to accept payments from cardholders in their local currency, then automatically converts the funds and settles the payment in either sterling, euro or US dollars, using a locked-in rate. Available for over 100 currencies, the offering uses a pre-determined fixed FX...

www.finextra.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
