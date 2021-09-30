CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Search for Gabby Petito Leads to Grim Discovery of Another Body

By Bruce Mikells
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OFQw_0cCdhsXZ00
Instagram, Gabby Petito

As a child, I was taught that it truly is an “ill wind that blows no good”. Such is the case with the tragic tale of Gabby Petito. The search for Petito and subsequently the search for her killer has captured the nation’s attention for about the past month. However, that search for closure for Gabby’s family and friends have led to closure for another family.

Searchers who were tasked with scouring the Wyoming wilderness just a few weeks ago before Gabby’s body was discovered have now located the remains of yet another missing person. According to reports, the body of Robert “Bob” Lowery, a 46-year-old father of two from Texas was discovered just 40 miles from where searchers located Petito’s remains.

Lowery’s family had been searching for information regarding his whereabouts and condition since the middle of August. A family member told members of the media that Lowery’s last confirmed activity was on or about August 20th.

All of the activity surrounding the search for Petito spurred new clues in the disappearance of Lowery. One of those tips lead searchers to the base of Teton Pass where remains matching those of Lowery were discovered on a steep and timbered slope.

Just for clarification, law enforcement officials in Wyoming do not think that the Petito case and the Lowery case are connected. Lowery’s family was quick to offer thanks to those searchers who “never gave up” in their search for him.

Meanwhile, the search for Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance, continues in Florida. Laundrie has been missing for several days since the discovery of Petito’s body. Law enforcement officials and even celebrity searcher Dog the Bounty Hunter are now involved in trying to locate Laundrie so that he might be questioned more about Petito’s untimely demise.

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
New York Post

Footage shows Gabby Petito’s van in disarray after Utah police stop

Footage showing the inside of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s van showed some of their belongings messily strewn throughout the back of the camper after they were stopped by police in Utah following a 911 report of a domestic incident. The inside look into the couple’s van was captured on...
UTAH STATE
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito's Possessions Are Allegedly 'Still In The Laundrie Home,' Which Was Declared A 'Crime Scene' Following Discovery Of Her Body Amid Brian's Disappearance

Gabby Petito's family is convinced that her possessions are still inside the North Port, Florida, home of Christopher, Roberta, and Brian Laundrie, which was declared a "crime scene" following the discovery of the 22-year-old vlogger's body amid her 23-year-old fiancé's disappearance. Nichole Schmidt (Gabby's mother), Jim Schmidt (Gabby's stepfather), Joe...
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ill Wind#Khou#Teton Pass
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

How Did Gabby Petito Die? Answering That May Be Complicated

Investigators say they believe they have found the body of Gabby Petito. Now they have to figure out how the 22-year-old died—which could be complicated by the amount of time that has gone by, experts say. Human remains discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming are “consistent with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC Chicago

Hard Drive Found in Gabby Petito's Van, Last Text Details Emerge

Investigators have gained court permission to access the contents of an external hard drive they say was found in the van of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek and is believed dead -- as the search continues for the still-missing boyfriend said to be a person of interest in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

A makeshift cross fashioned from pebbles has been found in a riverbed close to where the FBI recovered what it believes are the remains of Gabby Petito.As a coroner performed an autopsy on the remains, in a bid to formally identify them and to try and determine a cause of death, officials also opened up the spread creek campsite, about 20 miles of Jackson, where the body was found.As they did, journalists found the cross, fashioned from 18 pebbles, most of them grey but one of them notably pink, in a riverbed, apparently close to where the remains had been.Dotted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito’s Father Releases Heartbreaking Photo After Her Body Was Potentially Found in Wyoming: ‘She Touched the World’

Wings spread and smiling wide, father Joseph Petito shares a beautiful image of Gabby Petito in life amidst the FBI’s heartbreaking Sunday findings. At 5:21 PM US Central time, Joseph Petito shared the following image to Twitter. Within, a heartbreak emoji and the caption “She touched the world” came minutes after the FBI’s press conference stating their findings.
WYOMING STATE
New York Post

What does Yellowstone’s ‘zone of death’ have to do with Gabby Petito?

The case of Long Island woman Gabby Petito’s disappearance has reignited theories about a “zone of death” in Yellowstone National Park where a murderer could get off scot-free. Petito last called her family from Grand Teton National Park, which neighbors Yellowstone National Park — where a glitch in the Constitution...
LIFESTYLE
wmleader.com

Newly surfaced docs reveal why Gabby Petito’s mother feared the worst

Gabby Petito’s mother began to fear the worst for her daughter because of an “odd” text she received on Aug. 27, newly surfaced documents revealed. The text came one day after Petito’s final Instagram post and four days before her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, arrived in the couple’s van in Florida without her, according to an application for a search warrant made public Monday.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy