CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chicago Bulls 2021 Betting Preview & Predictions

By Munaf Manji
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season the Chicago Bulls finished with a record of 31-41. The Bulls were in contention for a spot in the play-in tournament but fell a bit short. However, the Bulls started building a contender at the trade deadline last season. The Bulls acquired Orlando Magic All-Star Nikola Vucevic for players and a first-round draft pick. The direction of the Chicago Bulls is clear: build a playoff-caliber team around Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant On Scottie Pippen's Defensive Ability: "I Mean, This Guy Was A Genius"

When we remember the Chicago Bulls, of course, the first name that pops into our minds is none other than Michael Jordan. After all, Jordan was the leader of the team for well over a decade. Along with Jordan, there were a bunch of other star players, the most prolific out of them was Scottie Pippen.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Bulls Review#Orlando Magic All Star#The Chicago Bulls#Ball Lavine Derozan#Central Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Executive On Ben Simmons' Situation: "You Let A Guy Force His Way Out With 4 Years Left On A Max Contract And You Set A Terrible Precedent. They Can't Cave."

As it's happening more and more often nowadays, Ben Simmons is trying to force his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. It's getting more common to see players holding out, dissing their organizations, or doing whatever it takes to leave their franchises regardless of their contract obligations. We saw it...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy