CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bryant’s sacrifice fly lifts Giants to win No 104

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red Sox as the only two teams to follow a losing season with 104 wins. The Giants have a chance to break the franchise wins record of 106 set by the 1904 New York Giants. San Francisco opened a 2 1/2-game lead in the NL West over the Dodgers.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Bryant, Posey lead Giants to 8-6 win over fading Friars

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Kris Bryant hit a bases-clearing double, Buster Posey had four hits and scored three times, and reliever Camilo Doval got San Francisco out of a big jam as the Giants beat the free-falling San Diego Padres 8-6 to take a two-game lead in the NL West.
MLB
SportsGrid

Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup for the Giants on Saturday

Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup Saturday for the Giants, BaseballPress.com reports. This is likely just a day off for Bryant, who has started 10 straight games. Wilmer Flores will start in his place. Mike Yastremski is also out of the starting lineup, but his absence is likely due to the knee injury that forced him to leave the game early Friday.
MLB
Paradise Post

Why Brandon Belt’s injury puts SF Giants’ spotlight on Kris Bryant

SAN FRANCISCO — When the Giants lost Brandon Belt for six weeks to a right knee sprain in the middle of the summer, the club never lost its grip on first place in the National League West. From June 23-August 5, when Belt returned from an injury that initially threatened...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
elisportsnetwork.com

Kris Bryant’s sac-fly the difference in Giants’ 1-0 victory over Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, thanks to Kris Bryant’s sac-fly in the seventh inning. The Giants extend their winning streak to five games. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics, 4-2, thanks to Abraham Toro’s solo homer in the eighth inning. This was his 11th homer on the season. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Gets breather Friday

Bryant isn't starting Friday's game against San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Bryant started each of the last four games but went 0-for-6 with an RBI and three strikeouts across his last two appearances. LaMonte Wade (knee) will return to the lineup as the right fielder.
MLB
CBS Sports

Giants' Kris Bryant: Scores thrice in win

Bryant went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over San Diego. The 29-year-old slashed .262/.344/.444 in 51 games after he joined the Giants at the trade deadline. Bryant's power was diminished by playing in Oracle Park, but his ability to play around the diamond will likely come in handy for the NL West champions in the postseason. He finished the year with 25 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 73 RBI and 86 runs scored in 586 plate appearances overall.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Gabe Kapler
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFL
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#Ap#Arizona Diamondbacks 1 0#New York Giants
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady Isn't The GOAT Athlete

For most football fans, Tom Brady is something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness, but when speaking about dominance. Brady has won seven Super Bowls throughout his career. He's a multiple-time MVP, the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the National Football League.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Big San Diego Padres News

It appears the Jayce Tingler era for the San Diego Padres is about to come to an end. Per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to relieve Tingler of his managerial duties once this season is over. “Jayce Tingler will be relieved of managerial duties by the...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Where Will Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres Go Next After Nightmare 2021 Season?

After their generally gleeful 2020 season ended with them snapping a 13-year postseason drought, the San Diego Padres probably didn't envision any scenario in which 2021 devolved into a gloomy slog punctuated by their two best players getting in each other's faces. Life, as they say, comes at you fast.
MLB
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy