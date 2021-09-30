HBW News announces winners of Global Achievers Awards 2021

Newport News’ GIS Team has received the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award at the 2021 Esri User Conference. Selected from over 300,000 eligible candidates, Newport News GIS received the award for innovative use of mapping and analytics technology, including development of data solutions for assisting with the response to COVID, as well as leadership in the field of local government. The SAG Awards were created to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations using GIS to understand complex data and meet challenges around the world. The users honored with awards are demonstrating all the groundbreaking possibilities of GIS software and the Newport News GIS Team is honored to be one of the candidates selected for this recognition. Utilizing a user-friendly format for data visualization, Newport News GIS looks forward to continuing to find ways to innovate through the use of geospatial technology. To find out more about Newport News GIS, visit geohub.nnva.gov.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA