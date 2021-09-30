CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBW News announces winners of Global Achievers Awards 2021

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/Heylin Spark): HBW News, an international digital media platform announced the winners of 'Global Achievers Awards 2021.'The awards are an initiative to recognize and honor the most promising visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs in multiple sectors. With this esteemed award, it aims to honor the stellars...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Predictmedix Secures Strategic Partnership with Entertainment Bay India LLP, a Tier-1 Indian Event Production Company

Safe Entry Stations to Address the Significant Live Event Market in India. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF) ('Predictmedix' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has secured a new strategic partnership with Entertainment Bay, India LLP, one of the largest event production companies in India, for the deployment of Safe Entry Stations at its client events.
BUSINESS
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Chamber announces 33rd annual Business Champion of the Year Award winners

MERRITT ISLAND ― The Business Champion of the Year Event Committee of the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce presented its Business Champion of the Year Awards to four area companies at its 33rd Annual Awards Ceremony on Friday, September 10, at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites/Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa. The Executive sponsors were: Florida Today, Hometown News Media Group & Stevens Rentals.
COCOA BEACH, FL
Lumia UK

Microsoft South Africa announces Partner Awards winners

Johannesburg, South Africa: 29 September 2021 – Microsoft South Africa hosted its annual virtual Partner Awards last night to recognise and reward the excellent performance, resilience and innovation of its partners, particularly in the face of ongoing challenges presented to businesses across the country. “Our diverse partner ecosystem is critical...
BUSINESS
enr.com

ENR Southeast Announces 2021 Excellence in Safety, Sustainability Award Winners

Recently, ENR Southeast announced its 2021 Southeast Best Projects award winners, which included 35 projects from across the region. Now, we’re announcing the winners of two other awards: Excellence in Safety, and Excellence in Sustainability. It should be said that these are not just “additional” awards. It can be argued,...
CONSTRUCTION
martechseries.com

2021 CX Impact Awards Finalists Announced – Winners Revealed during Global CX Day Celebration

The 2021 CX Impact Awards finalists have been announced. Winners will be revealed during Global CX Day Celebration. The Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA) announces 21 customer experience (CX) professionals as finalists for the annual CX Impact Awards. The CX Impact Awards recognize the impact individuals play in advancing customer experience in three categories: advancing overall customer experience in their organization; improving diversity, equity, and inclusion outcomes in their organization; and advancing the CX profession. The winners of these esteemed awards will be announced on a live broadcast during the global CX Day celebration. The public can join the worldwide CX community to hear from the winners on October 5, LIVE 12 Noon CDT (5PM – UTC).
ECONOMY
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News GIS Honored with Special Achievement Award

Newport News’ GIS Team has received the Special Achievement in GIS (SAG) Award at the 2021 Esri User Conference. Selected from over 300,000 eligible candidates, Newport News GIS received the award for innovative use of mapping and analytics technology, including development of data solutions for assisting with the response to COVID, as well as leadership in the field of local government. The SAG Awards were created to demonstrate an appreciation for organizations using GIS to understand complex data and meet challenges around the world. The users honored with awards are demonstrating all the groundbreaking possibilities of GIS software and the Newport News GIS Team is honored to be one of the candidates selected for this recognition. Utilizing a user-friendly format for data visualization, Newport News GIS looks forward to continuing to find ways to innovate through the use of geospatial technology. To find out more about Newport News GIS, visit geohub.nnva.gov.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

James Dyson Foundation Announces Design, Engineering Award Winners

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The James Dyson Award is an international award which recognizes...
DESIGN
albuquerqueexpress.com

SRAM MRAM witnesses humungous business opportunities in the recently concluded C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit

New York [US], October 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAMMRAM Group, a leading conglomerate along with DM Link witnessed humungous business opportunities in the recently concluded C3 US-Arab Healthcare and Business Summit. The groups were collaborating on the healthcare relationships in global markets for the Healthcare Summit, which began on September 20, 2021,...
EDUCATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Jogani Reinforcement launches polyfiber 3S new generation concrete and construction fiber for durable and crack free infrastructure in India

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/Target Media): The superior grade new generation polyfibre 3S launched by Jogani Reinforcement has revolutionized the construction and infrastructure industry especially in India. The product is emerging quickly to an advance reinforcement material with high potential. The Indian group company, under the leadership of Maheshkumar,...
CONSTRUCTION
albuquerqueexpress.com

evTS Announces Strategic Partnership with Interplai for AI-Enabled Logistics Software

EvTS to Integrate Interplai Technology Suite to Improve FireFly® ESV Utility in Last-Mile Delivery Applications. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ('evTS'), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Interplai, a next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and robotics company, to benefit from its Interplai Direct AI-enabled logistics software and accompanying industry relationships.
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Affluence Corporation Announces Entry into $7.6 Billion Biomedical Waste Market Through Acquisition of Saamarthya

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Smart Cities, IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that the company has signed a 'Letter of Intent' to acquire Saamarthya Management Consultancy P Ltd, India enabling entry into the exploding $7.6 Billion Biomedical space with an innovative IoT solution. Saamarthya is a premier organization operating as an accelerator supporting multiple start-ups and owns the intellectual property rights or exclusive distribution rights to multiple businesses that have developed leading edge technologies in the IoT space. This acquisition enhances Affluence's commitment to building a world class IoT and 5G company.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Welcomes New Chief Risk Officer Mike Cohen

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 /Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce and welcome Mike Cohen as its new Chief Risk Officer, effective immediately. Mike has over 30 years' experience in equipment finance, including risk and leadership roles with some of the biggest lenders...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

LeadsRx Announces Privacy Studio Software for IT Teams to Build a Data Clean Room

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marketing analytics company LeadsRx announced today a Privacy Studio for large enterprises to implement a privacy-first analytics platform for assessing marketing performance. LeadsRx Privacy Studio™ is available to IT teams and establishes a Data Clean Room (DCR) that houses and makes...
SOFTWARE
albuquerqueexpress.com

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHSI Engages An Internationally Renowned R&D Medical Product Firm, MIDI Product Development Corporation (MIDI), To Develop And Commercialize A Biometric Sensor To Allow All Company's Devices To Globally Communicate With New 4G iHelp MAX(TM) Product P

The Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Is Presently In The Early Stages Of Adoption, And Is Projected To Reach USD 117.1 Billion By 2025 From USD 23.2 Billion In 2020, At A CAGR Of 38.2% Between 2020 And 2025 1. MIDI Has Previously Partnered With Johnson & Johnson And The...
NFL
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kalvakuntla Kavitha led Telangana Jagruthi creates history as stalwarts collaborate for special Bathukamma song

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 5 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman and colossal filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon have come together to create magic for the Bathukamma festival with a new song produced by former Member of Parliament Kalvakuntla Kavitha led Telangana Jagruthi. Ahead of Bathukamma festivities, MLC Kavitha and Menon launched...
CELEBRITIES
Sportico

Endeavor’s OpenBet Deal Takes Aim at Sportradar, Genius Sports

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) recently announced it came to terms with Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) on a deal that will see the sports and entertainment conglomerate acquire OpenBet for $1.2 billion in cash and stock. Considering many sportsbook operators have started to in-source technology and/or are building out huge product and engineering teams in an attempt to differentiate themselves from the competition, it is reasonable to wonder why Endeavor would be buying a B2B sports betting content, platform and services provider. But Eilers & Krejcik senior consultant Alun Bowden explained that Endeavor is not buying a standalone sports betting tech business. While...
GAMBLING

