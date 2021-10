The Wildcats ran at home on Saturday - a year since we painted the lines on our course. Our course has a lot to offer - hills, woods, some flat areas, all on our school grounds. This has been our course for at least 15 years. The schools that come to our meet enjoy what it has to offer. This was also a bittersweet race for our seniors - their last home meet!

