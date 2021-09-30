FOOTBALL COMPUTER RATINGS

3: (4) Keystone 5-1 4: (3) Olmsted Falls 5-2 Crop comments: For the first time in a few weeks, the Crop looks awfully similar to the one we saw the week before. Midview’s loss to Berea-Midpark drops the Middies from their newly acquired No. 10 spot and reinserts Elyria back into the top 10. … Lorain County League top dogs Columbia and Keystone kept winning in Week 7. It wasn’t so easy for the Wildcats as they narrowly escaped a loss to Brookside. On the other hand, Columbia handled Wellington to stay unbeaten and jump a spot in the latest AP poll. … Avon’s win over Olmsted Falls puts the Eagles back into the SWC title race. Wins in their final three games would guarantee them a share of their sixth straight league title. First place Berea-Midpark is first up for the Eagles in their quest for a title. Falls drops a spot to No. 4, but the Bulldogs are still an exceptional team that could see Avon in the playoffs. … Avon Lake got back on track with a win over Amherst. After a pair of losses to Berea-Midpark and Midview, the Shoremen needed a get-right game and that’s exactly what they got in the Comets. A backdoor slide into a share of the league title isn’t out of the picture yet for the Shoremen, but they’ll need a lot of help to get there. … The GLC West’s three contenders clock in at Nos. 6, 7 and 8. North Olmsted escaped an upset bid from Watch List member Bay with a two-point conversion in OT, while Rocky River and Elyria Catholic stayed close behind with wins in their games. North Olmsted plays the Panthers and Pirates in back-to-back weeks to close the GLC regular season — with the league title game in Week 10 — meaning if they want to win the GLC West title, they’ll have to earn it.

1 DAY AGO