Football

FOOTBALL COMPUTER RATINGS

Morning Journal
 6 days ago

Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs. Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (6-0) 11.9337, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1) 11.7727, 3. Perry (5-1) 10.5758, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 10.0955, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-0) 9.6667, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 8.9968, 7. Salem (5-1) 8.4924, 8. Girard (4-2) 7.3639, 9. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2) 7.3231, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 6.5172, 11. Canton South (4-2) 6.1086, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 5.8229, 13. Poland Seminary (3-3) 5.5278, 14. Chagrin Falls (3-3) 4.3231, 15. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-3) 4.2895, 16. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-3) 3.8667, 17. Peninsula Woodridge (2-3) 3.4921, 18. East Cle. Shaw (2-4) 3.3677, 19. Struthers (3-3) 3.1684, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-5) 2.8041, 25. East Liverpool (1-4) 1.

News-Herald

OHSAA releases second weekly high school football computer rankings

The OHSAA on Tuesday released the second weekly high school football computer rankings. The top 16 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs this year, the first time that's been the case. The top eight with host a first-round game, with the highest seed in each second-round (or regional quarterfinal) game also getting a home game.
lakers365.com

Falcons, Lakers 10th in respective division in latest OHSAA computer ratings

Sep. 21—Four Ashtabula County teams are ranked in the top 16 of their respective region in the second Ohio High School Athletic Association computer football ratings, which was released Tuesday. Jefferson and Conneaut, in Division V, Region 17; Pymatuning Valley, DVI, Region 21 and Lakeside, DII, Region 5, would all qualify for the postseason if the season ended today. The Falcons (3-2) are ...
Herald-Dispatch

Tigers, Dragons, Vikings sit high in computer ratings

HUNTINGTON — Fairland, Ironton, Portsmouth and Symmes Valley are on pace to host first-round football playoff games, while several other teams are on track to make the postseason. The Ohio High School Athletic Association Harbin Computer Ratings were released Tuesday afternoon. The top 16 teams in each region qualify for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ohsaa Football Computer#Division Iv#Cle#Poland Seminary#Valley Christian#Peninsula Woodridge#Kirtland#Youngstown Liberty#Warrensville Hts
WKRC

OHSAA releases third weekly Harbin football ratings for the 2021 season

COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the latest Harbin computer football ratings of the 2021 season on Sept. 28, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 24):
Norwalk Reflector

Six teams appear in third computer ratings

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the third official weekly football computer ratings on Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fourth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.
MONROEVILLE, OH
Herald-Dispatch

Fairland climbs two spots in Ohio Computer Ratings

HUNTINGTON — Fairland’s hastily schedule road game at Columbus South on Friday paid off as the Dragons jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 in Division VI, Region 23. Fairland (4-1) scheduled South (4-2) on Thursday as a replacement for Gallia Academy, which canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Blue Devils’ program. The Dragons then beat the Division III Bulldogs 22-14 one day later. The triumph helped Fairland pick up 3.575 points for a total of 9.2682, good for third behind Fort Frye (5-0, 11.4989 and West Jefferson (6-0, 10.75).
Morning Journal

Elyria football team earns first Southwestern Conference win

Elyria is finally on the board in the Southwestern Conference. After a brutal opening stretch to open their first year in a new conference, the Pioneers picked up their first conference win on Oct. 1, in a 30-0 shutout against North Ridgeville. Their first three games were against the league’s...
Morning Journal

State Poll

COLUMBUS — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the 2021 weekly Associated Press poll, by OHSAA divisions with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):. DIVISION I. 1. St. Edward (13) 6-0 186. 2. Medina (2) 7-0 167.
Morning Journal

High school football: Avon, Olmsted Falls, Berea-Midpark alive for SWC title heading into Week 8

If there’s one thing to take away from the first four weeks of play in the Southwestern Conference, it’s to expect the unexpected. If you had Berea-Midpark as the only unbeaten team through four weeks, congratulations Nostradamus. The Titans sit in the driver’s seat with three games left and can take a giant step toward winning their first league title in Week 8.
Morning Journal

High school football: GLC West race coming down to the wire

With two weeks of divisional play left, the Great Lakes Conference’s West division is going to come down to the wire. Rocky River and North Olmsted picked up divisional wins in Week 7, keeping them tied atop the division. They play in Week 9 in a game that could decide who plays for the league’s overall title in Week 10.
Morning Journal

Cunningham wins Clipper Invite

COLUMBIANA — Akron Springfield’s boys and girls cross country teams swept team titles on Saturday at the 23rd annual Clipper Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at the Ward Athletic Complex. Ursuline’s Jarett Gordulic was the overall boys winner in 17:35, while East Palestine’s Hannah Cunningham won in 21:22. BOYS RESULTS.
Morning Journal

Range, Branch in poll

COLUMBUS — South Range and West Branch held steady on the field Friday and in the Associated Press Ohio high school football poll released Monday. South Range remains second in Division V, while West Branch is fourth in Division IV. South Range (7-0) has won 17 straight regular-season games and...
Morning Journal

High school football Top of the Crop for Oct. 4

3: (4) Keystone 5-1 4: (3) Olmsted Falls 5-2 Crop comments: For the first time in a few weeks, the Crop looks awfully similar to the one we saw the week before. Midview’s loss to Berea-Midpark drops the Middies from their newly acquired No. 10 spot and reinserts Elyria back into the top 10. … Lorain County League top dogs Columbia and Keystone kept winning in Week 7. It wasn’t so easy for the Wildcats as they narrowly escaped a loss to Brookside. On the other hand, Columbia handled Wellington to stay unbeaten and jump a spot in the latest AP poll. … Avon’s win over Olmsted Falls puts the Eagles back into the SWC title race. Wins in their final three games would guarantee them a share of their sixth straight league title. First place Berea-Midpark is first up for the Eagles in their quest for a title. Falls drops a spot to No. 4, but the Bulldogs are still an exceptional team that could see Avon in the playoffs. … Avon Lake got back on track with a win over Amherst. After a pair of losses to Berea-Midpark and Midview, the Shoremen needed a get-right game and that’s exactly what they got in the Comets. A backdoor slide into a share of the league title isn’t out of the picture yet for the Shoremen, but they’ll need a lot of help to get there. … The GLC West’s three contenders clock in at Nos. 6, 7 and 8. North Olmsted escaped an upset bid from Watch List member Bay with a two-point conversion in OT, while Rocky River and Elyria Catholic stayed close behind with wins in their games. North Olmsted plays the Panthers and Pirates in back-to-back weeks to close the GLC regular season — with the league title game in Week 10 — meaning if they want to win the GLC West title, they’ll have to earn it.
Morning Journal

Volleyball

BELLAIRE — Southern Local spiked Bellaire St. John, 25-7, 25-8, 25-10, Monday. The Indians improve to 11-5 and will play at United today. Rylee Mellott and Ashley Shroades combined for 23 points to lead Southern. Mellott had 12 points, four aces, 10 assists and two kills and Shroades had 11 points, four aces and five kills.
Morning Journal

Sports Briefing

YOUNGSTOWN — Heartland Christian cross country coach Jeff Geiss is showing his team how to do it. Geiss, a former East Palestine High School and Mount Union standout, won his age class and was eighth overall in the 10K run at the 12th annual Panerathon on Sunday. He covered the...
Morning Journal

Delay of game for Bulldogs

EAST PALESTINE — Cancellations have been a part of every week of this football season. East Palestine and Columbiana are trying something different. Due to COVID issues within the East Palestine program, this Friday’s Columbiana at East Palestine game was called off on Tuesday. Instead of ruling it a cancellation,...
Morning Journal

Crestview adds another title

COLUMBIANA — With a conference championship and its winning streak on the line, the Crestview volleyball team rose to the occasion against Garrettsville Garfield on Tuesday night. The Rebels dominated the G-Men right from the opening serve and captured the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Gray Tier title in straight sets,...
COLUMBIANA, OH

