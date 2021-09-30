FOOTBALL COMPUTER RATINGS
Top 16 schools from each region in the final report Oct. 24 will qualify for the playoffs. Region 13 – 1. Beloit West Branch (6-0) 11.9337, 2. Youngstown Ursuline (4-1) 11.7727, 3. Perry (5-1) 10.5758, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 10.0955, 5. Navarre Fairless (6-0) 9.6667, 6. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (3-1) 8.9968, 7. Salem (5-1) 8.4924, 8. Girard (4-2) 7.3639, 9. Gates Mills Hawken (4-2) 7.3231, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-2) 6.5172, 11. Canton South (4-2) 6.1086, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-3) 5.8229, 13. Poland Seminary (3-3) 5.5278, 14. Chagrin Falls (3-3) 4.3231, 15. Cuy. Falls Cuy. Valley Christian Acad. (3-3) 4.2895, 16. Canal Fulton Northwest (3-3) 3.8667, 17. Peninsula Woodridge (2-3) 3.4921, 18. East Cle. Shaw (2-4) 3.3677, 19. Struthers (3-3) 3.1684, 20. Mentor Lake Cath. (1-5) 2.8041, 25. East Liverpool (1-4) 1.
