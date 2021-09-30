CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

DP arrest sergeant who embezzled 400 million won, deserted from military in Vietnam

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul [South Korea], September 30 (ANI/Global Economic): A total of three deserters who fled abroad have been arrested by the DP (Deserter Pursuit) over the past five years. According to the report, which was submitted to National Assembly's Defense Committee member Kang Dae-sik of People Power Party by the Ministry of National Defense on the 29, a total of three people have run away from the military and fled abroad in the past five years from January 2017 to August 2021.

americanmilitarynews.com

3 Army vets, incl. Ranger, to be extradited to Holland for alleged murder

Three U.S. Army veterans, including a retired U.S. Army Ranger, await extradition to the Netherlands on charges alleging they were hired for the military-style assassination of a German businessman. The Hartford Courant reported former Army Ranger Jacob Mazeika, 38, faces charges in connection to the 2019 murder of businessman Thomas...
MILITARY
WLWT 5

Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal released from military prison

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati marine who publicly criticized commanders has been released from pre-trial confinement. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted videos blasting military leaders for the pull-out in Afghanistan. He was arrested for violating a gag order. Scheller has now been released from military prison, according to an organization working...
CINCINNATI, OH
KELOLAND TV

Vietnam military still missing from South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are about 21,000 Vietnam veterans who are still living in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs (SDDVA). Seven South Dakotans remain unaccounted for, according to the SDDVA. Donald Deane Aldern, Tommy Leon Callies, Allen Duane Christensen, Stanley Jon Freng,...
MILITARY
#Desertion#Military Personnel#Military Service#Ani Global Economic#National Assembly#Defense Committee#People Power Party#Interpol#The Korean Army#Korea Military Police#Vietnamese#The Korean Air Force#Searchrescue Air Group#The Ministry Of Justice
Interesting Engineering

The Defiant X Is a Brutally Powerful Helicopter

Imagine a military helicopter that can carry US army soldiers to the roughest war zones in the world, and at a top speed of around twice as fast as the Black Hawk. Defiant X, the newest advanced utility helicopter and air assault weapon system from Sikorsky and Boeing promises to be an innovative long-range assault helo.
MILITARY
Birmingham Star

Taliban deny presence of Chinese troops at Bagram Airfield

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): The Taliban have denied reports of the foreign troops' presence at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, reported local media. Omar Mansor, a member of the cultural commission, said: "There are no foreign troops currently in Afghanistan, including Chinese", according to TOLOnews. On Saturday night, Bagram residents...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

China flies record 52 planes toward self-ruled Taiwan

China flew 52 fighter planes toward Taiwan on Monday in the largest show of force on record, continuing the three days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island.The sortie included 34 J-16 fighter jets and 12 H-6 bombers, among other aircraft, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense. Taiwanese air force scrambled the jets and monitored the movement of the Chinese warplanes on its air defense system.Starting last Friday, on China's National Day, the People's Liberation Army sent 38 warplanes into the area and 39 aircraft on Saturday, previously the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. China sent an additional 16 planes on Sunday. The number of flights into Taiwan's air defense identification zone had prompted a statement from U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price over the weekend, who warned that China’s military activity near Taiwan risks miscalculation and undermines regional peace and stability.“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” the statement said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
UC Daily Campus

‘Afghanistan and the Course of the US Empire’ analyzes military doctrines, Vietnam War and racism

The recent situation in Afghanistan following President Biden’s decision to evacuate U.S. troops has been an ongoing story for the past month, instigating a multitude of questions regarding the now damaged reputation of the U.S., changes in foreign policy, implications for the people of Afghanistan and the rise of Taliban government. To answer these questions, the University of Connecticut American Studies program organized a virtual Zoom discussion titled “Afghanistan And The Course Of U.S. Empire,” on Wednesday evening, co-sponsored by Middle East Studies and Asian and Asian American Studies.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Army officer who quit over Covid vaccine mandate tells Hannity he has had ‘all the other vaccines’

A US Army officer has explained on Fox News why he resigned over the Department of Defense vaccine mandate, but admitted he had agreed to all his other Army shots.“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” former Officer Paul Douglas Hague wrote in his resignation letter, which his wife posted on Twitter at the beginning of September.He also cited a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration,” as a reason for quitting...
MILITARY
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian fighter jets escort U.S. Air Force bomber over Pacific Ocean

Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Three Russian fighter jets scrambled to escort a U.S. Air Force plane over the Pacific Ocean after it reportedly approached Russian airspace, the National Defense Command Center said. Three Russian Sukhoi-35S fighters escorted a U.S. B-52H strategic bomber after air radars in the Eastern Military Region...
MILITARY

