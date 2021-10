The Company Also Announces Hitting an Important Milestone of 1,000+ Live Classes. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Adcore') (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ('Effortless Marketing'), announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amphy, the world's most diverse 24/7 live online learning marketplace, is launching its 'social commerce' feature across all its classes. Social commerce allows users to invite friends to share an Amphy class together, providing both the users and their friends with a significant discount on the original class price.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO