AI Is Exploring Which Animal Viruses Could Infect The World Next

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the COVID-19 virus rumored to have started from a bat, and other animal-related diseases such as Mad Cow Disease and Bird Flu becoming the norm in the daily lexicon, it’s no surprise many people are afraid of what could be the next deadly animal virus. Scientists have taken charge...

designtaxi.com

gentside.co.uk

COVID-19: Could this be the origin of the virus?

The consequences of the virus have considerably changed our society and after almost two years since its emergence, researchers believe to have finally found its origin. Whether it is at the level of the world economy, social relationships or even sporting events, the pandemic caused by the virus has changed our global system. However, researchers at the Pasteur Institute have made considerable progress in the search for the origin of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Sensor Can Differentiate Which Viruses Are Infectious

A new sensor can detect not only whether a virus is present, but whether it’s infectious – an important distinction for containing viral spread. Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and collaborators developed the sensor, which integrates specially designed DNA fragments and nanopore sensing, to target and detect infectious viruses in minutes without the need to pre-treat samples. They demonstrated the sensor’s power with two key viruses that cause infections worldwide: the human adenovirus and the virus that causes COVID-19.
SCIENCE
wustl.edu

Deadly virus’s pathway to infect cells identified

Rift Valley fever virus causes economically devastating outbreaks of hemorrhagic fever in livestock such as sheep, goats and cattle. These mosquito-borne outbreaks lead to infection in people working with dead or dying animals, sometimes causing hundreds of human cases and dozens of deaths. Rift Valley fever, for which there is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
EurekAlert

AI may predict the next virus to jump from animals to humans

Most emerging infectious diseases of humans (like COVID-19) are zoonotic – caused by viruses originating from other animal species. Identifying high-risk viruses earlier can improve research and surveillance priorities. A study publishing in PLOS Biology on September 28th by Nardus Mollentze, Simon Babayan, and Daniel Streicker at University of Glasgow, United Kingdom suggests that machine learning (a type of artifical intelligence) using viral genomes may predict the likelihood that any animal-infecting virus will infect humans, given biologically relevant exposure.
SCIENCE
MedPage Today

Can a Wearable Predict Your Next Flu Infection?

A non-invasive biometric sensor screening device accurately identified flu and the common cold prior to symptom onset, researchers found in two small human challenge studies. In the first, which involved 31 participants inoculated with influenza, Empatica's E4 wristband detected the difference between infection and non-infection with up to 92% accuracy. The second involved 18 participants inoculated with human rhinovirus, and here the E4 wristband detected the difference between infection and non-infection with 88% accuracy, reported Jessilyn Dunn, PhD, of Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and colleagues.
DURHAM, NC
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Researchers explore what drives animal infanticide

At the end of the 1970s, infanticide became a flashpoint in animal behavioral science. Sociobiologist Sarah Hrdy, then a Harvard Ph.D. student, shared her observation in her published thesis that whenever a new langur male entered an established colony, infants would either begin to disappear or show evidence of wounds. Hrdy concluded this was done to eliminate the progeny of rivals and free up now infant-less females for mating. The work provoked an uproar.
WILDLIFE
Cosmos

Could AI predict the next pandemic?

Most of the emerging infectious diseases that threaten humans – including coronaviruses – are zoonotic, meaning they originate in another animal species. And as population sizes soar and urbanisation expands, encounters with creatures harbouring potentially dangerous diseases are becoming ever more likely. Identifying these viruses early, then, is becoming vitally...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A guide for the use of fNIRS in microcephaly associated to congenital Zika virus infection

Congenital Zika Syndrome (CZS) is characterized by changes in cranial morphology associated with heterogeneous neurological manifestations and cognitive and behavioral impairments. In this syndrome, longitudinal neuroimaging could help clinicians to predict developmental trajectories of children and tailor treatment plans accordingly. However, regularly acquiring magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) has several shortcomings besides cost, particularly those associated with childrens' clinical presentation as sensitivity to environmental stimuli. The indirect monitoring of local neural activity by non-invasive functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) technique can be a useful alternative for longitudinally accessing the brain function in children with CZS. In order to provide a common framework for advancing longitudinal neuroimaging assessment, we propose a principled guideline for fNIRS acquisition and analyses in children with neurodevelopmental disorders. Based on our experience on collecting fNIRS data in children with CZS we emphasize the methodological challenges, such as clinical characteristics of the sample, desensitization, movement artifacts and environment control, as well as suggestions for tackling such challenges. Finally, metrics based on fNIRS can be associated with established clinical metrics, thereby opening possibilities for exploring this tool as a long-term predictor when assessing the effectiveness of treatments aimed at children with severe neurodevelopmental disorders.
SCIENCE
tweaklibrary.com

Weighing The Chances of Recovering Virus Infected Files

There is a common notion that once your data, the very crucial files on your computer, are hit by a virus, no power on Earth can get it back. To begin with, not all viruses are created equal. This means, that yes, certain viruses can make your data completely irrecoverable, however, some viruses might be complicated to deal with but you can recover your data. Through this blog, we’ll have a look at both kinds of viruses.
COMPUTERS
Design Taxi

‘Game-Changing’ COVID-19 Pill Aims To Treat The Virus By Confusing It

Newest in the fleet that scientists are deploying to combat COVID-19 is not a new vaccine, even if it is needleless. It’s an antiviral pill: molnupravir. The potential breakthrough was discovered by researchers at Emory University, and companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics swooped in to license it. Antiviral treatments aim...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Vaccine Maker Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

With more than half of the country fully vaccinated, the question of booster shots for the masses continues to be a major topic of discussion. While a large percentage of the vaccinated population is already eligible for additional doses of the existing vaccines, everyone may need more targeted shots down the line. One vaccine maker predicts that in the near future, the current vaccines will need to be updated, which means we could be due for a new COVID shot sooner than expected.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

