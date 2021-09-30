CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Experts say ‘dating is like a drug, so be responsible with it’, during Millennial Love event

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrmOf_0cCdcNE500
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

‘Dating is like a drug, so be responsible with it’, that was the message from experts during a panel discussion on love and relationships.

The Independent’s virtual event on post-pandemic dating, relationships, love and everything in between was hosted by senior lifestyle writer and the host of our Millennial Love podcast and the author of Millennial Love the book Olivia Petter.

Olivia was joined by psychologist and dating coach Madeleine Mason Roantree, behavioural scientist turned dating coach Logan Ury, who is the Director of Relationship Science at Hinge and Francesca Specter, journalist, author of Alonement: How To Be Alone & Absolutely Own It and former Millennial Love podcast guest.

Watch the video below for a full recording of the event

The experts covered a range of scenarios that people might have experienced over the past 18 months when it comes to relationships and dating.

Some have suffered breakups and been forced to spend time alone during the lockdowns while others have found love and been fast tracked into the more involved stages of a relationship by the restrictions enforced by the pandemic.

All three experts were in agreement that one positive to have come out of this period of time is that people have been forced to slow down and take time to think about what it is they want from a relationship.

Ms Ury said: “We did some interesting research early on in the pandemic which showed people were breaking bad dating habits. There is a new dating termed called hard balling, where people say early on ‘I’m out’. People had been really busy and so this gave us a chance to slow down and decide what we really want, this has been one of my favourite silver linings from this moment.

She added: “Our brain in love is like our brain on a drug and so we are very addicted to the person and so when you are in a breakup that is a similar experience to the withdrawal of a drug. You have to be responsible with it.

“The desire for love is universal, you do not grow out of it. In general a lot of people want to be in partnership and that is something you don’t age out of.”

Ms Specter added: “You think that a relationship is a jail free card but it isn’t and actually you are never really free from a relationship with yourself and so that can be a good thing to lean into.”

Ms Mason Roantree added that our behaviour hasn’t necessarily been changed by the pandemic.

She said: “I don’t think the pandemic has changed human behaviour but it has highlighted some things for us and the lockdowns have particularly have sped things up for us, hence the mention of intentionality, and sped up important questions for us about am I happy and am I content.

Our next virtual event is on the hidden costs of Brexit. It is being held at 6.30pm on 6 October over Zoom and is being hosted by our chief political commentator John Rentoul. For more details and to sign up for free click here

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Cousin’s Insane Wedding Plan Is Splitting Everyone Apart

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I recently torpedoed my close family when the topic of my cousin’s wedding came up. My cousin is getting married in a foreign country at a five-star, all-inclusive resort. Guests are required to stay a minimum of three nights. My family wouldn’t normally choose a very expensive all-inclusive hotel as our vacation of choice, so we asked if we could either stay at an Airbnb off-site, or simply fly in for the wedding itself, but not stay for three nights. We were told no. The couple wants the family there for the full three days.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Behaviour#Dating Coach#Millennial Love
The Independent

Brutally honest ‘divorce sale’ ad features ‘no fun’ marital bed and nightstands which ‘just held wine’

A woman has shared photos of a brutally honest “divorce sale” furniture ad that was posted to her neighbourhood’s Nextdoor, which includes listings for nightstands that “just held wine”.The screenshots of the furniture offerings, which includes a marital bed where “not a lot of fun was had,” were shared to Twitter on Tuesday by a woman who goes by the username @Amer1can_Barbie, who captioned the post: “Actual posts from my neighbourhood Nextdoor.”In the listing, for what the recently divorced man described as a “divorce fire sale,” he explained that he is selling his entire dark wood bedroom set, which he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify nine...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs That You're in an Unhealthy Relationship

In most unhealthy relationships, there is a giver and a taker, as opposed relationships in which partners are equal. Unhealthy relationships are often built on codependency, insecurity, immaturity, and irresponsibility. A relationship becomes potentially dangerous when it morphs into isolation, bullying, and abuse. I’ve written several posts about toxic relationships,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

9 signs that you’re falling in love, according to psychology

[This article was originally published in July 2020]Falling in love is one of the strangest and most wonderful things a human being can experience. And while it’s different for everyone, there are some common thoughts and feelings that can help people identify when it’s happening.You might be experiencing one of the obvious indicators – like not being able to think about anyone or anything else but that person – or the signs could be more obfuscated.Whatever it may be, there’s no doubt that falling in love in today’s labyrinthine dating landscape is complicated. In a bid to simplify things a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
powerofpositivity.com

14 Signs Your Partner Is Stringing You Along

You’re head over heels for your partner, but you’re not so sure they feel the same way. Unrequited love is one of the most challenging situations to face. Thankfully, you may be able to save yourself some heartache by seeing the signs that someone is stringing you along and doesn’t have genuine feelings.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My girlfriend keeps taking credit for food that I have cooked'

We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

How to tell if your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
providencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Husband's surprise offspring upends marriage

My good friend just found out that her husband has a grown child he's never known about. This person was born many years before my friend and her husband even knew each other. He was not in a relationship with the mother of this child. My friend is shattered. She...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Top 4 Reasons We Cheat On Our Romantic Partners

Our cravings for excitement, danger, and uncertainty can make it hard for us to resist a secret, adrenaline-boosting fling. Modern culture gives us plenty of opportunities to meet people we may fall for. Infidelity can sometimes be a sign that there is a problem with your relationship. Being unfaithful sometimes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

5 Signs Your Lover Is Your Forever Person

From the day you both met for the first time, you could tell there were stars in each other’s eyes that you both can paint the dark sky with together. This person is adorable, hilarious, appreciative and has almost (because no one is perfect) all the qualities of the ideal forever person. Your first date turned out fabulous, as did the fourth and fourteenth, and every date after that. Out of nowhere, you begin to question whether you indeed have found your forever person.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: A cheating live-in boyfriend is unexpectedly hard to quit

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: I just was sent a screenshot from a friend of my boyfriend on a dating app. We’ve lived together for years, and his profile photos are recent. This is clearly an active account. This is not the first time he has been caught on a dating app during our relationship. He doesn’t believe me when I say this time is different and I am done with the relationship and the lies. He’s still claiming that it’s an old account and he’s not cheating, as opposed to taking any accountability or being honest.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Contrarian News

5 Relationship Red Flags To Look Out For

Being in a relationship for many people is the acme of achievement for their lives — and there is NOTHING WRONG with that. We get one chance at life and I do believe it is important that we live this one life we have as HAPPILY as we can.
The Independent

The Independent

270K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy