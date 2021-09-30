CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ben Simmons Situation

By David Yang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was the end of the 2020-21 NBA Season for the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost to the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. After the disappointing finish to the season, Doc Rivers, head coach of the 76ers, was asked about whether he thought his starting point guard, Ben Simmons, could be a point guard on a championship-quality team. “I don’t know the answer to that,” he responded. As someone who had continuously backed his point guard throughout the season, Doc’s answer was self-evident: the 76ers seriously had to reconsider whether Simmons, whom the 76ers selected as the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, was the answer to their championship aspirations.

