The Ben Simmons Situation

Nobody truly believed that Ben Simmons would be playing for the Sixers for the full 2021-22 season, but this recent report of him being prepared to sit out until he is traded is a ridiculous move by him. Fans everywhere have completely lost patience with the way both the media and Ben Simmons have managed to make him the victim in this situation when all he needed to do is shoot the damn ball. Simmons got a max contract to play for the Sixers in the NBA, but he thinks that it is unfair that Sixers fans and the coaching staff want him to learn how to play basketball on both ends. He is ridiculous to think that him now attempting to sit out for the entire season and not play will make him get traded any quicker. This will further lower his trade value and make Daryl Morey even more hesitant to trade him, as his value has somehow now gotten even worse.

