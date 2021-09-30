Athlete of the Week: Joe Barile

Under the lights on Clothier Field this past Saturday, the Swarthmore men’s soccer team battled Gettysburg’s team, entering the second half in a 1-1 tie. Fans waited in anxious anticipation as the final minutes of the game approached, letting out nervous cries as the Garnet continuously battered Gettysburg’s goal with unrealized shots. In the 86th minute of the game, however, Joe Barile, a senior from River Vale, NJ, weaved through the defenders, kicking a clean shot on goal that materialized as the game winning goal and his second goal of the game. After taking a gap year, Barile entered the 2021 season as a key player on the men’s soccer team. Again on Clothier Field, Barile and his teammates will face McDaniel College this coming Saturday, October 2.