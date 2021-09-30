Public Health and International Cooperation: A Presentation with Her Royal Highness Princess Dina
On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2021 in the Lang Performing Arts Center theater, Swarthmore’s International Relations Club hosted a virtual talk with Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan about international cooperation in public health. Organized by IR Club board member Robert Said ’23, the talk occurred from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students were notified about the talk in an email through the Lang Center Weekly Newsletter on Sept. 21. Information about the event was then forwarded to students through multiple departments.swarthmorephoenix.com
Comments / 0