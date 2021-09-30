CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health and International Cooperation: A Presentation with Her Royal Highness Princess Dina

By Virginia Moscetti
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Sept. 26, 2021 in the Lang Performing Arts Center theater, Swarthmore’s International Relations Club hosted a virtual talk with Her Royal Highness Princess Dina Mired of Jordan about international cooperation in public health. Organized by IR Club board member Robert Said ’23, the talk occurred from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Students were notified about the talk in an email through the Lang Center Weekly Newsletter on Sept. 21. Information about the event was then forwarded to students through multiple departments.

