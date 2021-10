This past week, I was notified that one of my close friends had tested positive for COVID-19. In sheer panic, my roommates and I rushed to Witherspoon Student Center first thing in the morning to get tested. But when we got there, we saw the line outside of Witherspoon was wrapped around Dan Allen Drive. I was in shock to see so many students lined up just to receive a COVID-19 test. The University claims to put their students' safety and health as a top priority, but the line in front of Witherspoon paints a different picture.

