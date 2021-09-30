Wait, Seriously? Pink Tax?
The pink tax: it’s probably affecting you right now without you even realising it. Even in the 21st century, women are at a fairly large economic disadvantage compared to men. Not only are women paid less across fields ranging from the theatre to the tech industry, they are often charged unjustified higher interest rates on mortgage loans. So why are we even surprised to learn about the pink tax – another consequence of being a woman?swarthmorephoenix.com
