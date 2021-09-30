CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Wait, Seriously? Pink Tax?

By Saumya Raj
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pink tax: it’s probably affecting you right now without you even realising it. Even in the 21st century, women are at a fairly large economic disadvantage compared to men. Not only are women paid less across fields ranging from the theatre to the tech industry, they are often charged unjustified higher interest rates on mortgage loans. So why are we even surprised to learn about the pink tax – another consequence of being a woman?

once upon a time
5d ago

women also have more choices. going shopping with my son there is way less choices then my daughter has. you know why? men don't care as much. women will pay for something because it's cute. men won't

brian F
5d ago

I've always noticed this. I go to great clips and pay 15 and my wife goes to a salon and pays 85. I told her i see women at great clips and i challenged her to try the 15 dollar great clips haircut and she did. Now she goes to great clips. She says it's not quite as good as the salon but she has a hard time justifying the extra 70 bucks now.

Ricky Gohl
5d ago

just purchase the men products, the article did say they were the same as women products. problem solved.

