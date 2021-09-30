Workaholicism

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rodessa Caguioa
Somehow, in just the first three weeks of this Fall semester, I managed both to forget to turn in a part of my musicianship homework and to try to analyze a poem that was frankly way too big to handle. So much for managing a heavy workload. The heavy workload...

Freshman Falls

I deliver yet another shipment of overwhelming mysteries unsolved by a weary “detective.”. The freshman experience is all that’s on my mind now. Let’s talk about it?!? No reply (I mean, I am talking to you who is me right now) means we are indeed! The mystical pass-fail semester. Every angelic upperclassman has said to have fun in your first semester at Swarthmore. “Take it easy, adjust, and have lots of fun! Of course you still need to study and do your homework, but enjoy the ride.” So, I’m overthinking myself to death. If there’s a club meeting/workshop/free snacks and talks somewhere on campus at 7 p.m. on a Saturday while I have one essay and a billion math problems due on Monday morning, what do I freaking DO?!? If I have fun and put myself out there with other peeps, I’ll be crying myself to sleep at 1 a.m. with the title of my essay and four problem sets out of infinity done. Yes, I should have done parts a through e last week while I was enjoying my me time, but I was heeding the best advice possible. I know I’m developing “study habits” (these quotations are very intentional), but it feels like I spend too much time thinking about balancing my schedule to actually sit down and do work.
On Saturday, September 25, Swarthmore College men's golf placed fourth at the Golden Oaks Shootout at the Golden Oaks Golf Club. Swarthmore will compete next at the McDaniel Invitational on October 9 at Bridges Golf Club. Notable Players: Alex Cheriel '24 shot a 149 for an eighth place finish at...
The Pig Iron Theater Company Comes to Swarthmore with Love Unpunished

Founded by Swarthmore College alums in 1995, the Pig Iron Theater Company has created over 30 original works and toured internationally in countries including England, Scotland, Poland, Lithuania, Brazil, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Romania, and Germany. During the Fringe Festival in 2006, five years after 9/11, the company premiered “Love Unpunished,” a movement theater piece about what regular people must have experienced in the staircases of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. This year, as the country is still working through the pandemic and about to commemorate twenty years since 9/11, they brought it back — and they brought it to Swarthmore. “Love Unpunished” ran twice in Lang Performing Arts Center’s Pearson-Hall Theater, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 19.
