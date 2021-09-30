CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshman Falls

By Don Nguyen
swarthmorephoenix.com
Cover picture for the articleI deliver yet another shipment of overwhelming mysteries unsolved by a weary “detective.”. The freshman experience is all that’s on my mind now. Let’s talk about it?!? No reply (I mean, I am talking to you who is me right now) means we are indeed! The mystical pass-fail semester. Every angelic upperclassman has said to have fun in your first semester at Swarthmore. “Take it easy, adjust, and have lots of fun! Of course you still need to study and do your homework, but enjoy the ride.” So, I’m overthinking myself to death. If there’s a club meeting/workshop/free snacks and talks somewhere on campus at 7 p.m. on a Saturday while I have one essay and a billion math problems due on Monday morning, what do I freaking DO?!? If I have fun and put myself out there with other peeps, I’ll be crying myself to sleep at 1 a.m. with the title of my essay and four problem sets out of infinity done. Yes, I should have done parts a through e last week while I was enjoying my me time, but I was heeding the best advice possible. I know I’m developing “study habits” (these quotations are very intentional), but it feels like I spend too much time thinking about balancing my schedule to actually sit down and do work.

