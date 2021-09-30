Boy, 4, in intensive care following rollover crash

A 4-year-old boy was airlifted to a Seattle hospital and three other people were transported to Forks Community Hospital following a rollover wreck on U.S. Highway 101. The boy, who was in a defective child restraint, according to the State Patrol report, was in serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit on Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said. The boy was conscious and recovering from a concussion, the State Patrol said Wednesday.