Naked burglar sentenced to four years

PORT ANGELES — A 27-year-old woman who caused about $300 in damage while she was naked in Chestnut Cottage Restaurant has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Lytezia Rose Montes of Port Angeles had pleaded guilty to second-degree residential burglary, a Class B felony, when she was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months by Clallam County Superior Court Judge Lauren Erickson. A charge of residential burglary, a Class B felony, was dismissed.