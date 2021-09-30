CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's official. China's manufacturing industry is in trouble

By By Jill Disis, CNN Business
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFactories in China are struggling at a time when the world's second largest economy has to contend with yet another concern: a growing power supply crunch. A government survey of manufacturing activity released Thursday fell to 49.6 in September, down from 50.1 in August. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction — and in this case, it was the first time the official survey showed activity shrinking since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

IN THIS ARTICLE
