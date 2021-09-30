CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out Dems 'that a lot of lobbyists love' for threatening Biden agenda

By Stephen Proctor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared Wednesday on The Rachel Maddow Show, where she called out fellow Democrats, without naming names, who she believes are threatening the Build Back Better Act, also known as the reconciliation bill, which would address climate change and prescription drug prices, among a host of other things. Ocasio-Cortez, along with other progressive Democrats, believes the reconciliation bill needs to be bundled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which may be voted on in the House on Thursday, to ensure that it passes.

Comments / 251

Allen Eldridge
5d ago

Really don't understand how she was elected. And the whole climate change is just another way to tax ppl. The bill there trying to pass will tax ppl on how many miles they drive. If you love America then you better vote straight Republican.

Connie Aquino
5d ago

How can someone vote for this socialist individual..... please take yourself and the other members of the so-called squad off to another country.... between their climate change, Free education, Free housing, Free medical they are attempting to turn the US into asocialist third country.

Guest
5d ago

Maybe the people she is critizing in her party are just trying to keep their high paying cushy job because they realize the regular people in the USA do not want to be taxed to death to pay for it.The democratic way is spend and spend even when the money is not there and raise taxes on the people to pay for it all.

Don Lemon Calls Out Protesters Who Confronted Sen. Sinema: Few Arguments Are Won ‘By Yelling at Someone in a Bathroom’

CNN’s Don Lemon said the activists who followed Senator Kyrsten Sinema into the bathroom engaged in outright harassment. Sinema has received a lot of criticism from fellow Democrats for her opposition to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package the Biden administration wants passed. Amid all the back-and-forth between progressives and moderates, protesters followed the Arizona senator into the bathroom and continued recording while she was there.
Meghan McCain: Democrat progressives have become 'toxically intolerant' after Sinema encounter

Meghan McCain has some words to Democrats over the recent treatment of Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. On Sunday, left-wing activists confronted Sinema in a classroom at Arizona State University in Phoenix and proceeded to film and follow her walking into a public bathroom. Despite filming someone in a bathroom without their consent is illegal in Arizona, protestors were insistent in hassling Sinema to supporting President Biden’s "Build Back Better" plan, which progressives are pushing to include amnesty for illegal immigrants.
John Oliver addresses the senators blocking Biden’s plan: ‘You owe people more than vague platitudes’

On Sunday’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, the host focused on the Build Back Better Act and why it’s in danger of being blocked. The bill is a key part of President Joe Biden’s agenda and contains things like: funding for at-home care, universal pre-kindergarten, free community college, steps to address climate change, and an extension of the child tax credit.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets Pfizer booster jab

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received a booster dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday. The congresswoman revealed the news in an Instagram story that same evening. “My side effects from the first 2 shots have largely been sore arm and day-after fatigue. Right now my arm is sore again,” she wrote. “But I am not as tired as I was the last time. We’ll see tomorrow.”
Are progressive Democrats preparing to climb down over the budget?

After weeks of grandstanding and digging their heels in, progressives in Washington have started hinting that they might be willing to give a little ground to avoid Joe Biden’s domestic agenda grinding to a complete halt. His ambitious $3.5 trillion social programme, packed with progressive goodies from health care to...
Moderates love Dems’ climate agenda. What changed from 2009?

Moderate Democrats are standing with their colleagues as they call for aggressive climate change policies, a marked contrast from over a decade ago when a deeply divided party failed to deliver on a cap-and-trade proposal. It’s a night-and-day situation compared with 2009-10, when squabbling sank what was known as the...
Ocasio-Cortez says moderate senators "not really coming to the table" over budget bill

Ocasio-Cortez says moderates "not really coming to the table" Washington — Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, said Sunday that moderate Democratic senators are "not really coming to the table" to negotiate the details of a sweeping $3.5 trillion social spending package that is a cornerstone of President Biden's economic agenda but has been at the center of infighting among Democrats.
