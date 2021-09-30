Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out Dems 'that a lot of lobbyists love' for threatening Biden agenda

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared Wednesday on The Rachel Maddow Show, where she called out fellow Democrats, without naming names, who she believes are threatening the Build Back Better Act, also known as the reconciliation bill, which would address climate change and prescription drug prices, among a host of other things. Ocasio-Cortez, along with other progressive Democrats, believes the reconciliation bill needs to be bundled with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which may be voted on in the House on Thursday, to ensure that it passes.