CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Sarkozy convicted by French court in campaign financing case

riverbender.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — French ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy, who was convicted Thursday and sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid, will appeal the ruling, his lawyer said. The court said Sarkozy would be allowed to serve the one-year sentence at home...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Italy court suspends ex-Catalan leader case pending EU ruling

An Italian court on Monday suspended proceedings against exiled ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, arrested last month in Sardinia on a Spanish extradition warrant, pending the outcome of European rulings, his lawyer said. The 58-year-old was briefly detained on the island on September 23 on a European warrant issued by Madrid over his role in Catalonia's failed independence bid in 2017. His lawyers insisted he had immunity as a member of the European Parliament, and while this immunity was lifted earlier this year, Puigdemont has appealed. The court in Sassari "has suspended the case pending the decision on two preliminary questions before the European court", his Italian lawyer Agostinangelo Marras said after Monday's hearing. Those issues were Puigdemont's immunity and the extradition request itself.
EUROPE
AFP

Algerians blame Macron 'electioneering' for latest crisis

As ties with France deteriorate, many in Algeria blame electioneering by President Emmanuel Macron, but analysts say he is also disappointed that his overtures to the former colony failed. Algeria over the weekend recalled its ambassador from Paris and banned French military planes from its airspace, which France regularly uses to reach its forces battling jihadists in the Sahel region. That came after a bitter row over visas, followed by media reports that Macron had told descendents of Algeria's war of independence that the North African country was ruled by a "political-military system" that had "totally re-written" its history. Journalist Ali Bahmane wrote in Algeria's French-language daily El Watan that Macron was "desperately" trying to win April elections.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Sarkozy
Person
Jacques Chirac
The Independent

Two prison guards taken hostage at French jail

A prison guard was injured as two were held hostage by an inmate at a jail in northwestern France.The prison officers, a man and a woman, were taken hostage by a prisoner reportedly armed with a knife at the high-security jail in Conde-sur-Sarthe on Tuesday morning.The female guard was freed after several hours but her male colleague, who suffered an injury to his right eye, continued to be held until the prisoner eventually surrendered following negotiations.French justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti wrote on Twitter: “The hostage-taking is over. The inmate surrendered. “I give my support to the two victim supervisors and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Bernard Tapie a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78.A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide-ranging, storied and repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.“He led a thousand lives,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message of condolence to his family. It said Tapie's “ambition, energy and enthusiasm were...
SOCCER
AFP

French tycoon Bernard Tapie dies aged 78

Bernard Tapie, the French business magnate, actor and politician whose swashbuckling career earned him millions of fans despite a litany of legal convictions, died aged 78 on Sunday after a four-year fight with stomach cancer. "Dominique Tapie and his family have the immense sadness to announce the death of her husband and their father, Bernard Tapie, this Sunday," they said in a statement to La Provence newspaper in Marseille, in which Tapie was a majority stakeholder. His death prompted condolences from politicians across the political spectrum, with President Emmanuel Macron hailing an "ambition, energy and enthusiasm that were a source of inspiration for generations of French people". "This man, who had a combativeness that could move mountains and take down the moon, never gave up," his office said in a statement.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Paris#French#Ap#Socialist
riverbender.com

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. European governments are scrambling to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Here Are the Biggest Revelations From the Pandora Papers Leak

(Bloomberg) -- An unprecedented leak of financial records known as the Pandora (OTC: PANDY ) Papers has revealed the offshore financial assets of dozens of current and former world leaders and hundreds of politicians from Asia and the Middle East to Latin America. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists obtained...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
POLITICS
Axios

Countries with highest number of politicians named in the Pandora Papers

The Ukrainian president may have pledged to reform the country's corrupt system of politics, but the Pandora Papers tell a different story. Driving the news: Ukraine is the country with the highest number of politicians named in the leak of offshore data, which implicates hundreds of people linked to offshore companies — including President Volodymyr Zelensky.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

1000 videos of torture | Investigations into rape exposures in Russian prisons

(Moscow) Russian authorities opened inspections on Tuesday after a video was released showing a detainee being raped. On Monday evening, the NGO Gulagu.net published this almost three-minute video on its Telegram account in which a naked man in bed with his hands and legs tied is sodomized by another man with a long pole.
WORLD
AFP

Cardinal on trial as Vatican financial scandal case resumes

The trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumes Tuesday at the Vatican over alleged financial fraud and a disastrous London property deal paid for with charity funds. The case against the 73-year-old, which carries charges of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering, also includes separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother's charity.
WORLD
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

The U.S. posted a huge reward for a suspected drug kingpin in Guinea-Bissau. But capturing him is complicated.

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau — The suspected drug trafficker was supposed to be on the yacht. American agents posing as Colombian cocaine traffickers tried to lure Antonio Indjai — then the leader of this tiny coastal nation’s military — into international waters eight years ago with a million-dollar payout, but he was known to be paranoid. The ex-general sent someone else to fetch the cash, authorities say, and has evaded capture ever since.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Senior cardinal at Vatican says Joe Biden should not be denied communion over abortion stance

A top Vatican cardinal said US president Joe Biden should not be denied Communion because of his defence of abortion rights.The comments come amid a push by some conservative US Catholic bishops to deny Communion to Mr Biden. Catholics believe the communion bread is the body of Jesus Christ and the wine is his blood.Cardinal Peter Turkson, a close aide of Pope Francis, was asked about demands from US bishops to deny Communion to Mr Biden and other Catholic politicians for their support for legal abortion in an interview recently.“The Eucharist should not in any way become a weapon,” Mr...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy