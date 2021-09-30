CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood vs. plastic cutting boards? The advice has changed.

By Herb Weisbaum
KOMO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t so long ago that food safety experts told us not to use wooden cutting boards because they were more likely than plastic to harbor the bacteria that could make us sick. Consumer Reports says the advice has changed. “Our research actually shows that both kinds can be safe,...

Trudy nunya
4d ago

had my wooden cutting board for over 20 years...regular washing bleaching like every other kitchen utensil is just common sense

Love the 80s
4d ago

I always use 2 different boards one for meat one for veggies anyone with a brain know's to use separate knives

