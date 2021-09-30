Wood vs. plastic cutting boards? The advice has changed.

Climate change is unpredictable, but even in the midst of dire warnings there are beacons of hope. Beloved natural historian and biologist Thor Hanson, author of the new book ""Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: The Fraught and Fascinating Biology of Climate Change," joined us to share some of the remarkable stories ofhow plants and animals are responding to climate change: adjusting, evolving, and sadly sometimes dying out. Anole lizards have grown larger toe pads, to grip more tightly in frequent hurricanes. Warm waters have caused the development of Humboldt squid to alter so dramatically that fishermen mistake them for different species. Brown pelicans move north, and long-spined sea urchins south, to find cooler homes. And when coral reefs sicken, they leave no territory worth fighting for, so aggressive butterfly fish transform instantly into pacifists.

