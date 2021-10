San Francisco has one less spot for pizza and penne alla puttanesca: Pane e Vino, a neighborhood standby that served Cow Hollow for three decades, has closed its doors for good. According to a post on the restaurant’s website, the last day of service was August 26. “We are truly thankful and so fortunate to all our customers who have supported us for the past 30 years. Thank you to the community who embraced us so kindly and for the wonderful memories we created here together,” the post reads. “It has been a privilege being part of the ‘Pane e Vino’ family and we thank you all.”

8 DAYS AGO