Kilgore ISD teachers using resources to improve STAAR scores

“I’m always looking for ways to build students’ self-confidence and health, provide new opportunities, and incorporate core curriculum into my lessons,” said Kim Harvey, East Elementary School’s Physical Education teacher. “I’m excited to have students track their progress, collaborate in teams to solve mathematics and ELAR concepts.” Harvey recently received a grant from the Brownwood Education Foundation for her “Climbing New Heights” project. “I’ve been wanting to find something to help build the students upper body strength,” Harvey said. “I saw an article of how a school used a climbing wall to challenge students physically.” When the BEF began accepting applications for grants for the 2021-22 school year, Harvey applied and received the grant, which will be used to purchase Ultraverse climbing walls, climbing holds, a climbing wall obstacle set with DuraHoop holds, and a curriculum guide. “The transverse climbing wall will improve students’ balance and strength. Included are several obstacles that students will strive to overcome,” Harvey said. East Elementary students, currently preschoolers through third grade, will be able to use the obstacle course, climbing wall, and curriculum to not only challenge and grow their physical abilities, but Harvey works with homeroom teachers to help advance the students’ in-class lessons on strengthening English, mathematics, and reading capabilities. Their in-class lessons receive hands-on application during physical education.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO