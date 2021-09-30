CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pig Iron Theater Company Comes to Swarthmore with Love Unpunished

By Eva Nahass
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded by Swarthmore College alums in 1995, the Pig Iron Theater Company has created over 30 original works and toured internationally in countries including England, Scotland, Poland, Lithuania, Brazil, Ireland, Japan, Italy, Romania, and Germany. During the Fringe Festival in 2006, five years after 9/11, the company premiered “Love Unpunished,” a movement theater piece about what regular people must have experienced in the staircases of the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks. This year, as the country is still working through the pandemic and about to commemorate twenty years since 9/11, they brought it back — and they brought it to Swarthmore. “Love Unpunished” ran twice in Lang Performing Arts Center’s Pearson-Hall Theater, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday Sept. 19.

