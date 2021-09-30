CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Yung Pooda Taps Into Houston Rap Nostalgia with "Forever Tippin"

By Carlos Brandon
Houston Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA career in music has always been something of a foregone conclusion for Byron Lynn Nettles, Jr., the son of a DJ and grandson of a Zydeco musician. The Orange native, now Houston-based rapper known better by his stage name Yung Pooda, has known since grade school he would dedicate his life to making music. Today, his latest single “Forever Tippin” — an homage to Slim Thug’s Houston anthem “Still Tippin” — is climbing the hip hop charts, reviving an iconic sound most young Houston rappers are opting out of.

www.houstonpress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 9/29: Willow, Bleachers and More

Good morning, folks. Looks like we’re in for some rain through Sunday, so watch out for flooded streets. Also worth noting, Harris County’s vaccine incentive program ends on Thursday. So anyone who still hasn’t received a vaccine has one more day to receive some free money in exchange for getting the jab. Keep scrolling to see what concerts are coming to Houston this week.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Mike Barfield Comes Home. And He's Ready to Dance!

It’s the morning after Mike Barfield has played his regular Thursday night gig at the Continental Club in Austin, so he’s shaking off a bit of fuzziness. The ragweed count around his house isn’t doing his allergies any favors either. Still, he’s more than happy to be able to say...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Maxo Kream
Person
Trey Songz
Person
Slim Thug
Club 93.7

Birdman Says Drake Will Be Richest Rapper, But YoungBoy Never Broke Again Will Be the Biggest

Birdman has made some firm proclamations for both Drake and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. During the Cash Money Records CEO's appearance on The Big Facts podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (Sept. 21), Baby affirmed that not only will Drake, who was once signed to Young Money Entertainment—a subsidiary of Cash Money—be the richest rapper, but NBA YoungBoy will surpass his peers to be the biggest rhymer.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Couldn't Attend BET Hip Hop Awards "Due To COVID Restrictions"

As much as she would love to be enjoying the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with a few of her famous friends, Summer Walker was forced to sit this one out. The singer has quite the busy schedule between balancing motherhood, her new romance, and her career, and on Friday (October 1), Summer shared why she had to ditch this year's award show.
HIP HOP
Front Office Sports

ESPN Anchor Sage Steele Removed From Air

Editor’s note: This is developing story; please check back for updates. ESPN anchor Sage Steele has been removed from the air, sources told Front Office Sports. The co-anchor of the noon “SportsCenter” is expected to be off for at least a week, said sources. Steele is also expected to skip her turn as host of the espnW: Women + Sports Summit, which takes place Oct. 18-20.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rap Music#Music Industry#Taps#Houston Rap Nostalgia#Zydeco#Orange
Complex

2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Nominees Announced: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Drake, and More

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.
MUSIC
Popculture

Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
CELEBRITIES
urbanislandz.com

Ray J Hospitalized In Miami Battling Pneumonia For Over A Week

Ray J is currently hospitalized in Miami. The R&B singer is reportedly sick and has been in the hospital for more than a week battling pneumonia. On Tuesday afternoon, Hollywood Unlocked reported that the “One Wish’ singer was in a Miami hospital for more than a week now, and none of his family members has visited him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
hotnewhiphop.com

Hitmaka Thinks A Romance Between Him & Saweetie "Would Be Fire"

The Angie Martinez Show turned into a matchmaking moment after Hitmaka was asked about his dating life. The rapper-turned-producer has had his fair share of relationship moments play out for a global audience, most notably on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood all those years ago. These days, Hitmaka insists he's a changed man, and while chatting with Angie, they got into why he has yet to settle down.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Best Rihanna songs, ranked: Her top 21 songs as we (im)patiently await new music from RiRi

Rihanna is an industry unto herself. The Barbadian singer broke out in the mid-2000s as a teenager, and has since racked up more than a dozen number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, in addition to her Fenty cosmetics and fashion brand that made her a billionaire. But it has been five years since she released her last album, “Anti” (2016). We’ve been waiting for a new collection ever since, but while we wait, let’s count down the best songs of her career as a lead artist. As one of the most prolific featured artists of the 21st century, we...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy