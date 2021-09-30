Yung Pooda Taps Into Houston Rap Nostalgia with "Forever Tippin"

BET just announced the nominees for the 16th annual BET Hip Hop Awards ahead of the ceremony next month. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nominations for this year’s Hip Hop Awards, with nine nods each. What’s particularly impressive about Cardi’s list of nods this year is that she hasn’t even dropped or a mixtape or studio album, riding high off the success of her collaboration with Meg, “WAP.” Megan similarly dominated at the 2021 BET Awards earlier this year, having dropped both Good News and Suga in 2020.

