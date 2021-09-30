Yung Pooda Taps Into Houston Rap Nostalgia with "Forever Tippin"
A career in music has always been something of a foregone conclusion for Byron Lynn Nettles, Jr., the son of a DJ and grandson of a Zydeco musician. The Orange native, now Houston-based rapper known better by his stage name Yung Pooda, has known since grade school he would dedicate his life to making music. Today, his latest single “Forever Tippin” — an homage to Slim Thug’s Houston anthem “Still Tippin” — is climbing the hip hop charts, reviving an iconic sound most young Houston rappers are opting out of.www.houstonpress.com
