High Country ginseng growers simulate wild conditions in their own backyards

By Marisa Mecke
Watauga Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIGH COUNTRY — No matter who it is, any grower or harvester will say that ginseng is a finicky plant that grows in very particular conditions. Hidden in lush forest floors among other understory plants, the plant known for its herbal and medicinal qualities thrives in moist and temperate forests. In Western North Carolina, there is a small handful of ginseng experts who are taking the mountain tradition of going into the woods to harvest ginseng and trying to replicate the experience in their own backyards. That method is called wild-simulation growth.

