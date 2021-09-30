CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, MI

Oct. 3-9: Lake County youth to celebrate National 4-H Week

By Submitted to the Star
lakecountystar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county ̶ from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

www.lakecountystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facebook 'operating in the shadows' says whistleblower, lawmakers demand probes

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers pounded Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier about user safety, and they demanded regulators investigate whistleblower accusations that the social media company harms children's mental health and stokes divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
County
Lake County, MI
Lake County, MI
Government
The Associated Press

Missouri preparing for execution of Ernest Johnson

Last-minute court intervention on Tuesday was the last obstacle to the execution of Ernest Johnson, a Missouri man convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery nearly 28 years ago. Johnson, 61, was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre,...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#4 H#Youth Development#Community Service#Cooperative Extension#Learning Kit

Comments / 0

Community Policy