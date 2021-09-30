Modern Woodmen Representative Spotlight | Josh Muche FIC LUTC
West Bend, WI – Take a moment to meet Series 6 Registered Representative Josh Muche with Modern Woodmen. Josh has been in the finance industry for over seven years. Josh is happily married to his wonderful wife Jenny and has three boys, Owen and twins Parker and Ashton. In Josh’s free time, he enjoys spending time with the family. With three active boys, they always seem to be busy with baseball, football and basketball games.www.washingtoncountyinsider.com
