Case attending Clarion University

DuBOIS — JoAnne Case, salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Clarion University, Clarion. Her field of study is accounting. Case was a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Falls Creek. At Central, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, and School Musical Cast and Crew. She also was a member of the school’s cross-country and basketball teams and lettered in both sports.