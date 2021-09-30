CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Case attending Clarion University

Courier-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBOIS — JoAnne Case, salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Clarion University, Clarion. Her field of study is accounting. Case was a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Falls Creek. At Central, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, and School Musical Cast and Crew. She also was a member of the school’s cross-country and basketball teams and lettered in both sports.

