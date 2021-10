ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Central Washington University women's soccer team travels to Northwest Nazarene and Montana State Billings to open GNAC play. "Since this is the GNAC opener, we are looking at it as a fresh start and we are excited to show what are capable of," Assistant Coach Emmy Koflanovich said. "NNU had a successful spring season. It will be a good match and we are excited to get after it. Billings has opened the season well and are playing tough defensively. We'll have to keep working and make the most of the chances we get. Starting conference on the road we have to dig deep and get it done."

